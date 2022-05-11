News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rising cost of goods, services affecting purchasing decisions in India: EY report

Rising cost of goods, services affecting purchasing decisions in India: EY report

Source: PTI
May 11, 2022 15:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A majority of the Indian consumers are bullish about their financial situation in the next one year, but have raised concerns over rising cost of goods and services, which is affecting their purchasing decisions, according to an EY report.

Consumer

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Moreover, uncertainty around managing rising living costs is driving over 80 per cent in India to save more money, said the findings of the ninth edition of the EY Future Consumer Index for India.

The Index for India reaffirms the "positive outlook" of the Indian consumers as 77 per cent expect positive changes in the financial situation, in the next one year.

 

This is better than their global counterparts which stand at 48 per cent, the report said.

However, the survey which was conducted over 1,000 Indian consumers in February 2022, "raises concern over the rising cost of goods and services that is impacting their ability to purchase goods and is affecting their purchasing decisions," it said.

"Emerging markets are feeling the pinch strongly, with 62 per cent citing 'affordability' affecting their choices (South Africa 77 per cent, India 64 per cent, Brazil 63 per cent, China 42 per cent), compared with 45 per cent of respondents from developed markets (the US 50 per cent, Canada 52 per cent, the UK 42 per cent, France 40 per cent)," said a statement from EY on the findings of the report.

In India, this impacts lower-income earners the most (72 per cent), followed by the high-income group at 60 per cent, and the middle-income group at 58 per cent, it said.

"Uncertainty around managing rising living costs is driving over 80 per cent in India to save more money than in the past, with 50 per cent of all respondents have made it a goal already to save rather than spend," it said.

Moreover, health and wellness continue to be the focal point and Indian consumers are willing to pay a premium for high quality and organic food, even amidst inflationary pressure.

"More than half (54 per cent) of the respondents in India have made physical health and wellness a goal for the next 2-3 years.

"80 per cent of the Indian respondents shall be more cautious about physical health in the long-term, followed by mental health at 78 per cent," the report said.

EY India Partner & National Leader – Consumer Product and Retail sector Angshuman Bhattacharya said experience seeking consumers are less loyal, and with increasing price sensitivity and an inflationary environment, companies would need to toil harder to retain them.

"This calls for FMCG companies to look at their revenue and margin waterfalls and squeeze outspends across the value chain to drive profitability,” it said.

The consumer priorities have shifted to better self and better environment, post-pandemic, he said.

"This behavioural change will drive the buying decision in the long-term.

"Customers are getting increasingly environmentally conscious and are asking the brands that sell to them, to demonstrate the values that align with their own.”

The EY Future Consumer Index tracks changing consumer sentiment and behaviours across time horizons and global markets, identifying the new consumer segments that are emerging.

The ninth edition of the EY Future Consumer Index surveyed 18,000 consumers across the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Mexico, South Africa, Chile (new), Argentina (new) and Thailand (new) between January 28 and February 15, 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX at Rs 17.74 lakh
Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX at Rs 17.74 lakh
'Corporates will have to absorb inflation impact'
'Corporates will have to absorb inflation impact'
Sajjan Jindal bets $4.5 bn of wealth on Ambuja Cements
Sajjan Jindal bets $4.5 bn of wealth on Ambuja Cements
'Those were lovely days'
'Those were lovely days'
Mahinda, family take refuge at naval base amid protests
Mahinda, family take refuge at naval base amid protests
On SC's sedition stay, Rijiju talks of Lakshman Rekha
On SC's sedition stay, Rijiju talks of Lakshman Rekha
Marathas fume as temple bars Shivaji's descendant
Marathas fume as temple bars Shivaji's descendant

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why cybercrime is running rampant in India

Why cybercrime is running rampant in India

'Rate hike will throw lot of people out from jobs'

'Rate hike will throw lot of people out from jobs'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances