RIL to build Meta's first AI data centre in India

Meta and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are joining forces to establish Meta's first AI-powered data centre in India, a 168-megawatt facility in Jamnagar, solidifying India's position as a key player in the global AI infrastructure landscape.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Meta and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are collaborating to build Meta's first AI-powered data centre in India, a 168-megawatt facility in Jamnagar.

Meta will lease the facility, covering all energy and water costs, with an option for expansion, reinforcing its global infrastructure and strategic partnership with Reliance.

This deal highlights India's growing prominence in global AI infrastructure, attracting significant investments from tech giants like Microsoft, AWS, Google, and OpenAI.

The partnership builds on previous collaborations, including Meta's $5.7-billion investment in Jio Platforms and a joint venture for AI platforms and tools for Indian enterprises.

Mark Zuckerberg and Mukesh Ambani emphasised the facility's role in scaling AI infrastructure globally and positioning India at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Facebook parent Meta said on Wednesday it has tied up with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to build the US company's first AI-powered data centre in India, a 168-megawatt (Mw) facility located in Jamnagar.

Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, will take this centre on lease, with an option to expand.

It will cover the full cost of the energy and water for the facility.

"This investment is a significant milestone in Meta's global infrastructure expansion and deepens our long-standing strategic partnership with Reliance—one that spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation in one of the world's most dynamic digital markets," the firm said.

India's Growing AI Infrastructure

With this deal, India is cementing its place in the global AI infrastructure play. Tech giants such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, and OpenAI have already announced AI infrastructure investments in the country.

Microsoft will see one of its largest data centres in Asia Pacific, located in Hyderabad, go live in the next quarter.

Meanwhile Airtrunk, a Blackstone investee firm, announced an investment of $30 billion to build 5 gigawatt (Gw) of data centre capacity in India by 2030.

According to Cushman & Wakefield's Global Data Center Market Comparison 2026 report, India is emerging as one of Asia Pacific's most significant growth markets for digital infra, as accelerating AI adoption, hyperscale cloud expansion, and rising enterprise demand continue to reshape global data centre development patterns.

India ranks as the second-largest market in the region with 1.6 Gw of operational capacity and is also among the top three markets by development pipeline, with 3.1 Gw under construction and planned.

Deepening Strategic Partnership

The Meta-Reliance deal builds on a steady relationship between the companies.

Meta and Reliance last year formed a joint venture (JV) with an initial investment of ~855 crore, split 30 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively.

The JV will build AI platforms and tools for enterprises in India.

Meta in 2020 made a $5.7-billion investment in Jio Platforms, the holding company of Reliance's digital businesses, to accelerate connectivity and empower small businesses in India.

"We deepened the collaboration through a JV bringing Meta's open-source AI models to Indian enterprises and developers.

"Today's data centre agreement marks the next chapter — extending our partnership to the physical infrastructure powering Meta's products and AI capabilities in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing digital economies," the firm said.

Statements from Leadership

"This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India's economy," said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive officer of Meta.

Reliance is developing one of the largest data centre campuses in the world in Jamnagar, with access to significant energy resources needed to power advanced AI-enabled infrastructure.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said, "This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India's digital infrastructure.

"Building India's first built-to-suit AI data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

"At Reliance, we are committed to building world-class digital infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI innovation — not just for India, but for the world."