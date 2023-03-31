News
Rediff.com  » Business » RIL shares jump over 4%; mcap climbs Rs 64,723.85 cr

Source: PTI
March 31, 2023 19:40 IST
Shares of Reliance Industries jumped over 4 per cent on Friday, helping the equity benchmark indices finish the day with smart gains.

Reliance

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

A rally in the equity also added Rs 64,723.85 crore to the company's market valuation.

The stock rallied 4.29 per cent to finish at Rs 2,331.05 on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 4.82 per cent to Rs 2,343.

 

At the NSE, it climbed 4.31 per cent to end at Rs 2,331.05.

In traded volume terms, 6.17 lakh shares of the firm were traded on BSE and over 1.30 crore shares on NSE during the day.

The rally in the stock was instrumental in the sharp jump in the equity benchmark indices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 1,031.43 points or 1.78 per cent to finish at 58,991.52.

The broader NSE Nifty jumped 279.05 points or 1.63 per cent to 17,359.75.

The market valuation of the country's most valued firm Reliance Industries advanced by Rs 64,723.85 crore to Rs 15,77,092.66 crore amid a rally in the stock.

