RIL, banking stocks drag Sensex down 632 points

RIL, banking stocks drag Sensex down 632 points

Source: PTI
January 10, 2023 17:23 IST
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended 1 per cent lower on Tuesday, dragged down by Reliance Industries and banking stocks along with a weak trend in European markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Unabated foreign fund outflows also negatively impacted the domestic equity market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 631.83 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 60,115.48.

 

During the day, it tumbled 808.93 points or 1.33 per cent to 59,938.38.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 187.05 points or 1.03 per cent to end at 17,914.15.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, NTPC, ITC, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the major laggards.

Tata Motors, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the winners from the 30-share pack.

India's largest IT services company TCS dipped 1.05 per cent even after reporting an 11 per cent rise in December quarter net profit to Rs 10,846 crore.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.46 per cent to 79.28 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 203.13 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
