Revised ITR deadline extended with penalty in Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed to increase time limit for filing revised income tax (I-T) return from December 31 to March 31, on payment of nominal fee.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The government also proposed reduction in TCS rate for pursuing education and medical education under liberalised remittance scheme from 5 per cent to 2 per cent.

Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate on sale of overseas tour packages was announced to cut to 2 per cent from 5 per cent. The rate was 20 per cent earlier.

She also proposed a rule-based automated process for small taxpayers in FY27 Budget.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman announced a proposal to exempt award given by Motor Accident Claims Tribunal from income tax.