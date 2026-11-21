Discover how PROMQT MRO successfully relocated and restored a retired Boeing 737-200, transforming it into a vital training platform for Bangalore International Airport Limited, marking a significant advancement in indigenous aviation engineering and sustainable infrastructure.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points PROMQT MRO successfully relocated and restored a retired Boeing 737-200 from Kolkata to Bengaluru on Saturday.

The aircraft, named "Phoenix," will be used by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) for on-site recovery and training.

The complex project involved dismantling major structural components, heavy-haul road logistics, and precision reassembly over approximately three months.

This initiative represents a significant breakthrough in indigenous aviation engineering, converting a retired commercial airliner into a full-scale training platform.

The project sets a new benchmark for sustainable aviation infrastructure development in India by repurposing a grounded domestic airliner.

Aircraft dismantling and relocation platform PROMQT MRO on Saturday said it has relocated and restored a retired Boeing 737-200 from Kolkata to Bengaluru for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which will deploy the aircraft for on-site recovery and training.

Following an engineering and logistics exercise spanning over three months, the reborn jet, dubbed "Phoenix," was unveiled on November 18.

Transforming Retired Aircraft For Training

The company said the project marks a breakthrough in indigenous aviation engineering by converting a retired commercial airliner into a full-scale training platform for disabled aircraft recovery.

The Boeing plane was grounded at Kolkata airport for more than a decade after retiring from service, the turnkey aviation specialist company said.

Unlike standard aircraft maintenance, moving a commercial jet across state lines required dismantling major structural components in Kolkata, orchestrating specialised heavy-haul road logistics to Bengaluru, and executing precision reassembly at a purpose-built site, it said.

Complex Engineering And Sustainable Aviation

The company said it managed the entire lifecycle under a single turnkey framework over approximately three months.

Once the airframe arrived in Bengaluru, engineers conducted precision aircraft levelling, complete exterior repainting, and a full restoration of the flight deck and passenger cabin to prepare the jet for realistic recovery training.

"Relocating a complete Boeing 737 aircraft across the country is not simply a transportation exercise; it is a complex aviation engineering project requiring careful planning, specialised technical expertise, precision handling, and close coordination across multiple disciplines," said Arun Kashyap, Director, PROMQT MRO.

Developed by BIAL in collaboration with German aircraft recovery specialist KUNZ, the Aircraft Recovery Training School equips aviation professionals with real-world, practical exposure to disabled aircraft recovery procedures.

By repurposing a grounded domestic airliner rather than scrapping it, the project sets a new benchmark for sustainable aviation infrastructure development in India, the company said.