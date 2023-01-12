News
Retail inflation falls to one year low of 5.72% in December

Source: PTI
January 12, 2023 18:12 IST
Retail inflation declined to a one-year low of 5.72 per cent in December 2022, mainly due to softening prices of food items, according to official data released on Thursday.

Inflation

Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was at 5.88 per cent in November 2022 and 5.66 per cent in December 2021.

 

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was at 4.19 per cent in December as against 4.67 per cent in November.

After remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent since January 2022, retail inflation declined in November to 5.88 per cent and further in December to 5.72 per cent -- its lowest level in one year.

Source: PTI
 
