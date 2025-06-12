HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Retail inflation falls to 6-yr low of 2.82% in May on cooling food prices

Retail inflation falls to 6-yr low of 2.82% in May on cooling food prices

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 20:29 IST

x

Retail inflation dipped to an over six-year low of 2.82 per cent in May due to subdued food prices, remaining below the RBI's median target of 4 per cent for the fourth consecutive month, according to government data released on Thursday.

Inflation

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 3.16 per cent in April and 4.8 per cent in May 2024.

The previous low was in February 2019 at 2.57 per cent.

On easing inflation, the Reserve Bank effected a jumbo rate cut of 50 basis points last week, taking the total to 100 bps since February.

Food inflation was 0.99 per cent in May, significantly lower from 8.69 per cent in the year-ago month, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO) data.

"The significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of May 2025 is mainly attributed to a decline in inflation of pulses & products, vegetables, fruits, cereals & products, households goods & services, sugar & confectionary and egg and the favourable base effect," NSO said in a statement.

The food inflation in May 2025 is the lowest since October 2021.

According to NSO data, inflation in rural areas was 2.59 per cent in May, while it was 3.07 per cent in urban India.

Among states and UTs, the highest inflation was recorded in Kerala at 6.46 per cent, followed by Punjab (5.21 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (4.55 per cent), Haryana (3.67 per cent) and Uttarakhand (3.47 per cent).

The lowest inflation was in Telangana at 0.55 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side, has projected CPI inflation for 2025-26 at 3.7 per cent, with Q1 at 2.9 per cent, Q2 at 3.4 per cent, Q3 at 3.9 per cent, and Q4 at 4.4 per cent.

Commenting on the data, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Icra, said CPI inflation cooled further in May 2025 to a 75-month low of 2.8 per cent, led by the food and beverages segment, validating the decision of the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee to frontload rate cuts.

Overall, the change in the monetary policy stance appears to be a fairly strong signal of a pause, especially when combined with the unexpected CRR cut, she said.

"As of now, we expect rates to be unchanged in the August 2025 policy review.

"Nevertheless, given our lower inflation and growth forecasts vis-a-vis the projections of the MPC, we are not ruling out the possibility of a final 25 bps rate cut in October 2025, by when the monsoon outturn and its impact on food inflation would be clearer," Nayar said.

NSO collects price data from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all states/UTs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Savings on stamp duty draw HFTs to GIFT City
Savings on stamp duty draw HFTs to GIFT City
Addressing non-tariff barriers key for India, EU deal
Addressing non-tariff barriers key for India, EU deal
Big Tech May Miss Out on IndiaAI Mission Support
Big Tech May Miss Out on IndiaAI Mission Support
India's Gig Workforce Could Touch 91 Million by 2047 if...
India's Gig Workforce Could Touch 91 Million by 2047 if...
'Pressure On Dollar May Continue In Near Term'
'Pressure On Dollar May Continue In Near Term'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 2

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

VIDEOS

Crash Site Footage! Air India Plane crashed on medical students' hostel2:02

Crash Site Footage! Air India Plane crashed on medical...

'Why was landing gear down-' Former Pilot on what might have caused crash5:35

'Why was landing gear down-' Former Pilot on what might...

'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel building after AI crash0:33

'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD