News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Retail inflation eases to 7.04% in May on softening food, fuel prices

Retail inflation eases to 7.04% in May on softening food, fuel prices

Source: PTI
June 13, 2022 20:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Retail inflation eased to 7.04 per cent in May, mainly on account of softening food and fuel prices as the government as well as the RBI stepped in to control spiralling price rise by way of duty cuts and repo rate hike.

Inflation

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

However, the inflation print stayed above the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the fifth month in a row.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 7.79 per cent in April.

In the year-ago month of May 2021, retail inflation stood at 6.3 per cent.

 

Inflation in the food basket in May 2022 was at 7.97 per cent, down from 8.31 per cent in the previous month, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

The food basket has weightage of 39.06 per cent in the overall Consumer Price Index.

As per the data, the inflation print in 'cereals and products' segment eased to 5.33 per cent in May as against 5.96 per cent in the preceding month, while that for 'oil and fats' softened to 13.26 per cent from 17.28 per cent.

The rate of price rise for fruits slowed to 2.33 per cent from 4.99 per cent. However, vegetable prices accelerated 18.26 per cent as against 15.41 per cent in April.

Among others, the prices of eggs and 'pulses and products' showed deceleration, with negative inflation prints of (-)4.64 per cent and (-)0.42 per cent, respectively.

In the 'fuel and light' category, inflation during the month softened a tad at 9.54 per cent from 10.80 per cent in April.

The Reserve Bank, which factors in the CPI in its monetary policy, had earlier this month raised the inflation forecast for the current financial year to 6.7 per cent from its previous estimate of 5.7 per cent.

As per the RBI's projections, inflation in the first quarter of the fiscal is likely to be 7.5 per cent and at 7.4 per cent in the following three months.

It is expected to decline to 6.2 per cent and 5.8 per cent in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

The government has tasked the RBI to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent with margin of 2 per cent on either side.

In an off-cycle meeting on May 4, the Reserve Bank had hiked the key repo rate -- at which it lends short term money to banks -- by 0.40 per cent.

Later, the government intervened by cutting excise duties on diesel and petrol.

Diesel is the main transport fuel in India which directly impacts the transportation cost of almost all commodities across the country.

The government also eased import duties on edible oils such as soyabean and sunflower in May to ease the burden on consumers due to costlier food items.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
At 1.97 mn, new SIP openings in May lowest in 12 mths
At 1.97 mn, new SIP openings in May lowest in 12 mths
Amazon's plea rejected; told to pay Rs 200 cr penalty
Amazon's plea rejected; told to pay Rs 200 cr penalty
'Market is pricing rate hike up to Dec'
'Market is pricing rate hike up to Dec'
Chidambaram 'pushed by cops', rib fractured
Chidambaram 'pushed by cops', rib fractured
BCCI increases pensions of former cricketers, umpires
BCCI increases pensions of former cricketers, umpires
I'm not representing a community, but India: Nikhat
I'm not representing a community, but India: Nikhat
D-St investors lose over Rs 9.75 lakh crore in 2 days
D-St investors lose over Rs 9.75 lakh crore in 2 days

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Complaints: Swiggy, Zomato get 15 days to submit plan

Complaints: Swiggy, Zomato get 15 days to submit plan

Will Tamil Nadu govt step in to rescue Ford workers?

Will Tamil Nadu govt step in to rescue Ford workers?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances