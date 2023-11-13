News
Retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 4.87% in Oct

Retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 4.87% in Oct

Source: PTI
November 13, 2023 19:13 IST
The retail inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October, mainly due to cooling prices of food items, government data showed on Monday.

Inflation

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation fell to a three-month low of 5.02 per cent in September.

The previous low inflation was recorded at 4.87 per cent in June.

 

The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in its October meeting, projected CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24, a moderation from 6.7 per cent in 2022-23.

The government has tasked the RBI to ensure the CPI inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The central bank mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?
How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers
China, Pak to hold maritime patrols in Arabian sea
SP slams leader Maurya for post on Goddess Lakshmi
Delhi squanders rain gain, Diwali pollution up by 45%
Meet top 5 heavy hitters ruling the World Cup 2023
