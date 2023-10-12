News
Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.02% in Sep

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 12, 2023 18:21 IST
Retail inflation declined to a three-month low of 5.02 in September, mainly due to easing food prices, according to the government data released on Thursday.

Inflation

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The inflation has come back to the Reserve Bank's comfort level of below 6 per cent after a gap of two months.

 

The inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 6.83 per cent in August and 7.41 per cent in September 2022.

The previous low was in June this year when the reading stood at 4.87 per cent.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket came down to 6.56 per cent in September from 9.94 per cent in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
