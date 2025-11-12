HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Retail inflation down to multi-year low of 0.25% in Oct

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
November 12, 2025 17:55 IST

Retail inflation slipped to a multi-year low of 0.25 per cent in October, driven by the impact of the GST rate cut and subdued prices of vegetables and fruits, government data showed on Wednesday.

GST rate cut

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 1.44 per cent in September and 6.21 per cent in October 2024.

 

According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the food inflation declined to (-) 5.02 per cent in October.

The decline in headline inflation and food inflation during October 2025 was mainly attributed to the whole month's impact of GST rate cut, favorable base effect, and a drop in inflation of oils and fats, vegetables, fruits, egg, footwear, cereals and products, transport and communication, the NSO said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Moneywiz Live!

