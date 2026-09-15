How Remidio's New Japan Patent Revolutionises Retinal Screening

Bengaluru-based Remidio Innovative Solutions has secured a significant patent from the Japan Patent Office for its innovative deep learning system, set to revolutionise automated retinal image capture and make eye screenings more accessible globally.

Key Points Remidio Innovative Solutions has been granted a patent in Japan for its deep learning system automating retinal image capture.

This patent enhances Remidio's existing intellectual property in Japan, strengthening its integrated AI and imaging platform.

The technology allows technicians with minimal training to operate devices, reducing costs and expanding access to retinal screening.

Remidio's AI approach focuses on user-friendliness and integrating screening into daily clinical workflows.

The company's IP portfolio includes over 35 patent filings globally, covering AI detection for conditions like diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

Bengaluru-headquartered Remidio Innovative Solutions on Tuesday said it has been granted a patent by the Japan Patent Office for a system that uses deep learning to automate retinal image capture.

This patent builds on Remidio's existing intellectual property in Japan, which already includes a granted patent covering its ophthalmologic imaging apparatus, the AI-driven ophthalmology and healthcare technology company said in a statement. Together, these patents strengthen the company's integrated imaging and AI platform.

How Deep Learning Enhances Retinal Imaging

By using deep learning to automate image capture, Remidio's approach enables technicians with minimal training to operate the device, while reducing costs associated with hardware-based automation. This makes retinal screening easier to deliver across a wider range of healthcare settings.

"For us, AI goes beyond diagnosis. It also makes our devices easier to use and helps retinal screening fit into everyday clinical workflows. We start with the user and work backwards to the technology. Automating image capture through deep learning puts that approach into practice by reducing the expertise needed to capture a retinal image and helping more healthcare providers offer screening," Remidio Innovative Solutions SVP and one of the patent's inventors, Bhargav Sosale, said.

Remidio's broader intellectual property portfolio now spans more than 35 patent filings across India, the US, the European Union, Japan and China. Its portfolio includes pending and published applications covering AI-based detection of conditions including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and retinopathy of prematurity.