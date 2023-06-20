News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Reliance tops Hurun's list of most valuable private sector companies

Reliance tops Hurun's list of most valuable private sector companies

Source: PTI
June 20, 2023 21:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd is the most valuable private company in the country, as per Hurun India's 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list.

Mukesh Ambani

Photograph: ANI Photo

The list, which was released on Tuesday, stated that with a value of Rs 16.4 lakh crore, Reliance is India's most valuable company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with Rs 11.8 lakh crore and HDFC Bank with Rs 9.4 lakh crore.

Reliance is also the highest taxpayer with a payout of Rs 16,297 crore and the most profitable company with a bottomline of Rs 67,845 crore in 2022-23.

 

The list ranked vaccine maker Serum Institute of India as the most valuable unlisted company in the country with Rs 1.92 lakh crore in value.

It overtook National Stock Exchange which was pushed to the No. 2 spot with Rs 1.65 lakh crore in value. Byju's with Rs 69,100 crore value came in at No.3.

The list by Burgundy Private, Axis Bank's Private Banking Business and Hurun India tracks changes in the value of the top 500 Indian companies during the six-month period (from October 30, 2022, to April 30, 2023), it said in a statement.

It is a list of the 500 most valuable non-state-owned companies in India, ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalization for listed companies, and valuations for non-listed companies.

"The total value of the top 500 companies in India declined marginally by 6.4 per cent to Rs 212 lakh crore from Rs 227 lakh crore as of October 30, 2022," it said adding the companies on the list underperformed compared to Sensex and other global indices.

The total value of the top 10 companies remains unchanged at Rs 71.5 lakh crore, equivalent to 37 per cent of India's GDP and 31 per cent of the total value of the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

By absolute value, the biggest gainers were HDFC Bank, ITC and Housing Development Finance Corporation.

In comparison, eight companies in the Adani Group decreased their value by 52 per cent or Rs 10,25,955 crore after they were hit by a scathing Hindenburg report.

The report said the value of Reliance decreased by 5.1 per cent, or Rs 87,731 crore in the last six months. While the total value of TCS increased marginally by 0.7 per cent and HDFC Bank increased by 12.9 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Maruti Jimny Compete With The Thar?
Can Maruti Jimny Compete With The Thar?
How India Plans To Become An Semiconductor Giant
How India Plans To Become An Semiconductor Giant
Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?
Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?
Ashes PHOTOS: Australia vs India, Day 5
Ashes PHOTOS: Australia vs India, Day 5
A-I signs pacts with Airbus, Boeing to buy 470 planes
A-I signs pacts with Airbus, Boeing to buy 470 planes
Titanic tourist submersible carrying 5 goes missing
Titanic tourist submersible carrying 5 goes missing
From Handball to Race Walk: Incredible Story of Manju
From Handball to Race Walk: Incredible Story of Manju

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT-Bombay

Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT-Bombay

What Went Wrong For Cyrus Mistry At Tatas

What Went Wrong For Cyrus Mistry At Tatas

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances