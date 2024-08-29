News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Reliance not pursuing short-term profit, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance not pursuing short-term profit, says Mukesh Ambani

Source: PTI
August 29, 2024 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said his oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate is not seeking short-term profit but is in the business of creating wealth for the nation.

Mukesh Ambani

Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting, he said all businesses of Reliance Industries Ltd continue to be key drivers of the Indian economy and have become a success story.

"We are not in the business of pursuing short-term profit and hoarding wealth.

 

"We are in the business of creating wealth for India," he said.

"We are in the business of providing the highest quality products and services that improve efficiency, productivity, and ease of living for Indian consumers."

Reliance is on a mission to provide energy security to the country and make the world cleaner and greener for future generations.

Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, said the board of the company will meet on September 5 to consider issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

"When Reliance grows, we reward our shareholders handsomely."

Reliance, he said, has now become a net producer of technology and is transforming into a deep-tech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities in three seminal ways - embedding innovative technologies in every single business, incubating several critical technological innovations in-house to enhance product and service offerings, and building an AI-native digital infrastructure for all Reliance businesses.

Reliance spent over Rs 3,643 crore in FY24 towards R&D, taking its spend on research to over Rs 11,000 crore in the last four years alone.

"Advance manufacturing, I can clearly see Reliance earning a place in the Top-30 League in the near future," he said.

Ambani said the world today is witnessing revolutionary breakthroughs in science and technology - especially in artificial intelligence, computing, robotics, and life sciences - which promise a future of unprecedented prosperity and well-being for all of humanity.

"The birth of AI, perhaps the most transformative event in the evolution of the human race, has opened up opportunities to address a number of complex problems facing mankind," he noted.

But alongside, multiple geopolitical conflicts threaten global peace, stability, and even economies of nations.

"It is also no longer possible, nor acceptable, to ignore the stark developmental disparities amid rising aspirations for a better life in the Global South," he said.

"However, even in these uncertain times, there is one absolute certainty.

"And that certainty is the continued Rise of New India as it marches confidently towards the goal of Viksit Bharat in Amrit Kaal."

With unmatched demographics and relatively lighter debt burdens, India is one of the biggest growth engines, and not just a carriage in the global economic train.

The IMF forecasts that by 2027 India is set to emerge as the world's third-largest economy, surpassing Japan and Germany.

"Irrespective of the volatile times globally, India remains the brightest beacon of hope for the world.

"With its rich cultural heritage, empowered population, surging economic power, and age-old advocacy of peace, our nation will play a pivotal role in changing the world for the better," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Machine That Saved Tanishq
The Machine That Saved Tanishq
AI Disruption Is REAL & Happening FAST!
AI Disruption Is REAL & Happening FAST!
Penny Stocks That Earned People Millions
Penny Stocks That Earned People Millions
2 infiltration bids at LoC in J-K, 3 terrorists killed
2 infiltration bids at LoC in J-K, 3 terrorists killed
Adorable! Sabalenka's 'mini-me' steals the show
Adorable! Sabalenka's 'mini-me' steals the show
'Miya' Muslims harass women teachers: Assam BJP MLA
'Miya' Muslims harass women teachers: Assam BJP MLA
Mukesh offers 100 GB free cloud storage for Jio users
Mukesh offers 100 GB free cloud storage for Jio users

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Beware! IT Sleuths On The Prowl

Beware! IT Sleuths On The Prowl

Waqf Property Income Falls 99%

Waqf Property Income Falls 99%

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances