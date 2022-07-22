News
Rediff.com  » Business » Reliance net profit jumps 46% in Q1

Reliance net profit jumps 46% in Q1

Source: PTI
July 22, 2022 20:20 IST
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 46 per cent jump in net profit for the three months ended June on the back of bumper earnings from oil and telecom businesses.

Reliance

Photograph: PTI Photo

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 17,955 crore during April-June period -- the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year -- from Rs 12,273 crore in the year-ago period, it said a stock exchange filing.

 

The latest quarter earnings, however, could not better the record net profit of Rs 18,549 crore reported by the company in the three months ended December 2021.

Source: PTI
 
