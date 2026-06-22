RIL shares jump as Jio Platforms files for India's largest IPO

Reliance Industries shares saw a significant jump after its digital arm, Jio Platforms, filed draft papers for what is anticipated to be India's largest-ever initial public offering, signalling strong market confidence in the company's future growth trajectory.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Reliance Industries shares surged nearly 3 per cent following Jio Platforms' filing of draft papers for an initial public offering.

The proposed IPO for Jio Platforms could become India's largest-ever, potentially raising approximately Rs 37,700 crore ($4 billion).

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani outlined a roadmap for Reliance's future growth, focusing on AI, satellite broadband, clean energy, and consumer businesses.

Jio Platforms, a telecom-to-technology company, is valued at roughly $137 billion and is the world's second-largest mobile operator by subscribers in a single country.

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed nearly 3 per cent on Monday after its digital unit Jio Platforms filed draft papers for what could become India's largest-ever initial public offering.

Jio Platforms' IPO and Future Growth

The rally was also bolstered after billionaire Mukesh Ambani unveiled a roadmap for the company's next phase of growth spanning artificial intelligence, satellite broadband, clean energy and consumer businesses at the company's 49th annual general meeting.

The bellwether stock rallied 2.75 per cent to Rs 1,345.45 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock edged higher by 2.70 per cent to Rs 1,344.90.

Rally in the blue-chip stock was also instrumental in driving the markets higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex traded 454.36 points higher at 77,253.07 in late morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 136.05 points to 24,149.50.

Market Impact and Company Valuation

Jio Platforms, the telecom-to-technology company that transformed India's digital landscape over the past decade, filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI on Friday for a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares.

Sources familiar with the matter had said that the offering could raise about Rs 37,700 crore ($4 billion), valuing the company at roughly $137 billion.

The offering aims to unlock value from Jio Platforms, whose telecom arm has grown into the world's second-largest mobile operator by subscribers in a single country after China Mobile.