Reliance shares gain over 1% as Q1 profit, EBITDA hit record highs

Reliance Industries shares surged over 1 per cent after the conglomerate announced record quarterly core profit and EBITDA for the June quarter, propelled by robust performances in its oil-to-chemicals and rapidly expanding telecom divisions.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Reliance Industries shares climbed over 1 per cent following the announcement of record quarterly core profit and EBITDA for the June quarter.

The company's consolidated revenue increased by 25.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.12 lakh crore.

Recurring EBITDA, excluding a one-off gain, rose 10.1 per cent to a record Rs 54,067 crore, with profit after tax up 6.1 per cent to Rs 23,196 crore.

Both the oil-to-chemicals business and the telecom segment were key drivers, reporting core earnings growth of 17.2 per cent and 15.1 per cent, respectively.

Shares of Reliance Industries went up by over 1 per cent on Monday after the country's most valuable company reported record quarterly core profit and EBITDA for the June quarter, on strong performances across its oil-to-chemicals and telecom businesses.

The bellwether stock climbed 1.48 per cent to Rs 1,346.25 on the BSE.

Financial Highlights and Performance Drivers

At the NSE, it went up by 1.40 per cent to Rs 1,345.90.

Its consolidated revenue rose 25.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.12 lakh crore, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said in a statement on Friday.

On a recurring basis - stripping out a one-off Rs 8,924 crore gain from the sale of listed investments in the year-ago quarter - EBITDA climbed 10.1 per cent to a record Rs 54,067 crore, while profit after tax rose 6.1 per cent to a record Rs 23,196 crore.

Including that one-time gain in the year-ago base, however, EBITDA was down 6.8 per cent, and profit attributable to owners of the company fell 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,946 crore, underscoring how last year's exceptional item flattened the comparison, even as underlying operations strengthened.

Resilience Amidst Global Challenges

The resilient earnings came in a quarter marred by elevated crude prices following the Iran war. The supply-chain disruptions that followed the war led the company to raise LPG production by diverting streams it otherwise used to produce value-added petrochemicals.

Core earnings in the oil-to-chemicals business, which includes its twin refining assets and petrochemical plants, rose 17.2 per cent from a year earlier.

Telecom business continued to be a key driver, reporting a core earnings growth of 15.1 per cent, a 533-million strong subscriber base and expanding revenues from technology investments.