Reliance Industries raises Rs 25,000 crore in September bond issues, navigating rising borrowing costs

Reliance Industries has strategically secured Rs 25,000 crore through domestic bond issues in September, including a significant Rs 13,000 crore 10-year bond, demonstrating a clear intent to lock in long-term funding amidst rising borrowing costs and the anticipation of a potential Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate hike.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has raised a total of Rs 25,000 crore through domestic bond issues in September, including a recent Rs 13,000 crore 10-year bond at a 7.90 per cent coupon rate.

The latest Rs 13,000 crore issue saw strong demand, attracting bids of over Rs 15,000 crore from 80 qualified institutional buyers and one non-QIB participant.

RIL's decision to secure long-term funds is seen as a strategy to prioritise funding certainty over timing the interest-rate cycle, hedging against potential further increases in borrowing costs.

This September fundraising marks RIL's largest monthly borrowing from the domestic bond market, surpassing its Rs 20,000 crore NCD issue in November 2023.

The bond market currently faces pressure from anticipated tighter monetary policy, elevated crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, and higher global bond yields.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has raised Rs 13,000 crore through 10-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.90 per cent, taking its total domestic bond borrowings in September to Rs 25,000 crore, as borrowing costs face upward pressure amid expectations of a possible rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Of the latest issue, Rs 3,500 crore was allotted to anchor investors, with large mutual funds (MFs) and insurance companies subscribing to the portion, while the remaining Rs 9,500 crore was raised through the non-anchor portion.

Strong Investor Demand Despite Market Volatility

The issue drew aggregate bids of more than Rs 15,000 crore against the Rs 12,000 crore base size, according to market sources and data from the NSE Electronic Bidding Platform (EBP).

The issue had a green-shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

The cut-off price was Rs 100.02, and the weighted average price stood at Rs 100.0662 — both prices were above the face value of Rs 100.

The issue received bids from 80 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and one non-QIB participant, according to NSE EBP data.

The Rs 3,500 crore anchor portion was subscribed by 16 investors — including MFs, insurance companies, and pension funds — market sources said.

SBI Capital Markets subscribed Rs 1,100 crore, followed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund at Rs 540 crore, and SBI Pension Fund at Rs 450 crore.

The strong demand comes against a challenging backdrop for corporate bond issuers, with volatility in global markets weighing on investor appetite.

Some issuers have cancelled bond offerings in the past two weeks after failing to attract adequate demand, market sources said.

Strategic Funding Amidst Monetary Tightening

The latest borrowing follows RIL's Rs 12,000 crore five-year bond issue earlier this month, which was priced at a 7.47 per cent coupon.

The company is also reported to be considering a large securitisation transaction.

RIL's decision to raise long-term funds comes at a time when the bond market is facing pressure from expectations of tighter monetary policy, elevated crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, and higher global bond yields.

At 7.90 per cent, the 10-year RIL bond offers a spread of around 65 basis points (bps) over the current annualised 10-year government bond yield of around 7.25 per cent.

The spread is around 74 bps over the semi-annualised benchmark yield of 7.16 per cent.

Prioritising Funding Certainty

"Reliance Industries' decision to raise Rs 13,000 crore through a 10-year bond at 7.90 per cent, despite the market increasingly expecting an RBI rate hike, is essentially a decision to prioritise funding certainty over trying to time the interest-rate cycle," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.

The 10-year borrowing also carries an opportunity cost if bond yields soften.

A moderation in crude oil prices, easing of geopolitical tensions, and lower inflationary pressures could bring down government bond yields, potentially allowing RIL to raise funds at a lower cost at a later date.

However, locking in long-term funding provides certainty for a large borrower at a time when the direction of interest rates remains uncertain.

If yields rise further, RIL would benefit from having secured funding at current levels, while a sharp fall in yields would mean the company had prioritised certainty over waiting for cheaper funding.

"The Reliance transaction, therefore, looks less like a bet on higher interest rates and more like a hedge against the risk of funding costs moving higher further. If yields subsequently fall sharply, Reliance may not have captured the lowest possible borrowing cost.

"But if yields rise further, the decision to lock in 10-year funding at 7.90 per cent would provide significant funding certainty.

"That is the trade-off large borrowers have to make in a volatile rate environment," said a market participant.

RIL's Rs 25,000 crore bond fundraising in September is its largest monthly borrowing from the domestic bond market, surpassing its Rs 20,000 crore 10-year non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue in November 2023.

The 2023 issue, priced at a 7.79 per cent coupon, was the largest single-tranche NCD issuance by a non-financial company in the Indian capital markets at the time.