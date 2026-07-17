RIL Q1 Profit Falls 22% on Asian Paints Stake Sale

Reliance Industries saw 22 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, primarily due to the absence of a significant one-time gain from the sale of its Asian Paints stake recorded in the previous year.

Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

Key Points Reliance Industries Ltd's consolidated net profit for the June quarter fell by 22 per cent year-on-year.

The decline is attributed to an exceptional gain of Rs 8,924 crore from the sale of Asian Paints shares in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding this one-off gain, the company's operating performance remained stable.

Key business segments including oil-to-chemicals, retail, digital services, and upstream businesses provided steady contributions.

Revenue and EBITDA were resilient across segments despite a challenging global macroeconomic environment.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 22 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter as earnings in the year-ago period were boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of shares in Asian Paints.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 20,946 crore for the quarter ended June 30 compared to Rs 26,994 crore a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Impact of Asian Paints Stake Sale

Reliance's June quarter of FY26 had included an exceptional gain of Rs 8,924 crore from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints, making the year-on-year comparison unfavourable.

Excluding the one-off gain, operating performance remained supported by steady contributions from the oil-to-chemicals, retail, digital services and upstream businesses, while the company continued to invest in its new energy initiatives.

Resilient Business Performance

Its revenue from operations and EBITDA were supported by resilient performance across key business segments despite a challenging global macroeconomic environment.