Brokerages predict robust Q1 FY27 for RIL, driven by O2C, retail, and Jio

Brokerages are forecasting a robust first quarter for Reliance Industries in FY2026-27, with significant growth expected across its oil-to-chemicals (O2C), retail, and Jio businesses, despite the stock's underperformance in the current calendar year.

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Key Points Brokerages predict RIL's Q1 FY27 revenue to grow double-digits year-on-year, reaching Rs 3.09 trillion to Rs 3.2 trillion.

Ebitda is expected to increase by approximately 12 per cent year-on-year, ranging from Rs 47,100 crore to Rs 49,100 crore.

Net profit is projected to rise by up to 10 per cent year-on-year, estimated between Rs 16,200 crore and Rs 18,470 crore.

Key growth drivers include improving O2C profitability, low-double-digit growth in retail, and continued momentum in Jio through Arpu gains and subscriber additions.

The company's Q1 FY27 results are anticipated to be announced on Friday (July 17) after market hours.

Brokerages expect Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to deliver a healthy performance in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27), with steady contributions from its oil-to-chemicals (O2C), retail, and Jio businesses.

Brokerages anticipate RIL’s revenue to grow in double digits on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to between Rs 3.09 trillion and Rs 3.2 trillion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) are seen in the range of Rs 47,100 crore to Rs 49,100 crore, up about 12 per cent Y-o-Y.

Net profit is pegged between Rs 16,200 crore and Rs 18,470 crore, marking an increase of up to 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

RIL is expected to announce its Q1FY27 results on Friday (July 17) after market hours.

The stock has been an underperformer so far in calendar year 2026, falling 17.4 per cent, compared with a 7.9 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Key Monitorables and Brokerage Expectations

The key monitorables for the company this quarter are margins in the O2C segment and revenue growth in retail.

In the telecommunications (telecom) business, the Street will look for trends in average revenue per user (Arpu), subscriber additions, the timing of telecom tariff hikes, and updates on capital expenditure.

Equirus Securities expects RIL to post a strong quarter.

Growth will be led by improving O2C profitability, low-double-digit growth in retail, and continued momentum in Jio through Arpu gains and subscriber additions. It expects consolidated net sales of Rs 3.28 trillion (up 35 per cent Y-o-Y), Ebitda of Rs 49,100 crore (up 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y), and net profit of Rs 24,593 crore (up 13 per cent Y-o-Y).

Margins, however, could contract by 267 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 15 per cent, while remaining flat quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Segment-wise Performance Outlook

According to Systematix Institutional Equities, RIL is expected to report a 27 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net sales to Rs 3.09 trillion.

Ebitda is seen rising 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 47,100 crore, supported by steady performance in retail, continued momentum in the telecom business, and a rebound in O2C, while the Ebitda margin could contract by 237 bps to 15.2 per cent.

Profit after tax may decline by nearly 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,700 crore.

Meanwhile, Antique Stock Broking said Q1 would be a healthy quarter for RIL across segments, except upstream.

It expects RIL’s Q1 Ebitda to increase by 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 48,100 crore.

The telecom business is expected to add around 7 million subscribers Q-o-Q, taking its subscriber base to 531 million.

Arpu is likely to rise 1 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 216 per month from Rs 214 in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) and Rs 209 in Q1 of 2025-26, driven by additions in 5G fixed wireless access and a higher number of days in the quarter.

Jio and Retail Segment Projections

Centrum Research expects Jio’s revenue to increase by 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 34,236 crore, while Ebitda could rise by 11.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 18,650 crore.

The margin is expected to improve by 43 bps Y-o-Y to 54.5 per cent, up 21 bps Q-o-Q.

Net profit for the telecom business is seen rising 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,530 crore.

The Ebitda of the retail arm is expected to jump 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y (up 3.7 per cent Q-o-Q), while revenue per square foot could improve by 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y and remain flat sequentially, according to Systematix Research.

Antique Research expects retail Ebitda to grow 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,803 crore.

O2C and Oil & Gas Outlook

For the O2C business, Ebitda is expected to rise 12 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by stronger earnings from the special economic zone (SEZ) refinery, the US ethane-based petrochemical (petchem) business, and a weaker rupee.

Kotak Research expects the oil and gas segment’s Ebitda to decline 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y, though it is projected to rise 5.7 per cent Q-o-Q on a low base.

Jefferies Research expects O2C Ebitda growth to be driven by a sharp expansion in petchem spreads and benefits to the SEZ refinery from higher gross refining margins.