Markets await clarity on Jio IPO plans, AI, data centre strategies

Investors are eagerly anticipating Reliance Industries' 49th annual general meeting (AGM) for crucial updates on Reliance Jio Infocomm's IPO plans, the company's strategic direction in artificial intelligence and data centres, and insights into its future leadership structure.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Markets are keenly awaiting clarity on Reliance Jio Infocomm's IPO timeline, listing structure, and valuation approach at RIL's 49th AGM.

Investors will also be watching for RIL's strategies regarding artificial intelligence (AI) offerings and expansion of data centre capacity.

Clarity on the next-generation leadership structure and capital return discipline are key aspects shaping RIL's medium-term governance narrative.

RIL recently inked a deal with Meta Platforms for a 168-megawatt data centre project in Jamnagar, with RIL providing end-to-end services.

Analysts believe RIL's downside risks are largely priced in, with catalysts like improving oil-to-chemicals segment, Jio value unlocking, and new energy projects emerging.

Clarity on Reliance Jio Infocomm’s initial public offering (IPO) and the company’s strategy regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres are some things the markets will keenly watch during Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL’s) 49th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, said analysts.

They believe dividend policy, debt reduction after the recent capex cycle, telecom tariff direction, and greater clarity on the next-generation leadership structure will shape the medium-term governance narrative of the company.

Investor Expectations and IPO Outlook

After a phase of elevated investment, investors will also closely track capital return discipline as a signal of the management’s future stance.

The market, according to Anirudh Garg, partner and fund manager at INVasset PMS, has largely built in a 2026–27 IPO window.

This has made the upcoming 49th AGM the most logical platform for the management to outline the timeline, listing structure (whether India-only or dual-listed), broad valuation approach, and any pre-IPO restructuring.

Clear guidance on these aspects, he believes, could emerge as the single biggest trigger for the stock, going ahead.

“From a 6–12 month perspective, RIL stock should be approached as an event-driven accumulation idea, rather than a blind lump-sum buy ahead of the AGM.

"The strategy would be to buy 40-50 per cent of the intended allocation now and keep room to add either on dips, or after greater clarity emerges from the AGM.

"The key triggers remain formal commentary on Jio IPO timelines, retail listing sequencing, new energy commissioning progress, and capital allocation discipline,” Garg said.

RIL's Market Performance and Growth Plans

Meanwhile, at the bourses, RIL has underperformed, falling nearly 15 per cent thus far in calendar year 2026 (CY26) compared to around 8 per cent dip in Nifty 50 and 7.7 per cent fall in Nifty oil & gas index, ACE Equity data shows.

"RIL’s annual report, according to CLSA, highlights the company's ambition to leverage AI offerings, expand data centre capacity, along with progress in new energy.

"It has a 12-month price target of £1,800 on the RIL stock, translating into an upside of around 35 per cent from the current levels.

“More clarity on these growth plans, along with value unlocking in its businesses will be watched for at the 49th AGM.

"We find the risk-reward attractive and reiterate our outperform recommendation,” wrote Vikash Kumar Jain of CLSA in a recent note.

Data Centre Deal and Stock Outlook

Reliance Jio Infocomm could reportedly file draft papers for its expected $4 billion IPO soon.

Earlier in June, RIL inked a deal with Meta Platforms for a Jamnagar-based data centre project with a capacity of 168 megawatts (Mw).

Under the agreement, RIL will provide comprehensive end-to-end services spanning the entire lifecycle of the data centre.

As regards the stock, analysts at Equirus Securities believe the downside risks are largely priced in, while catalysts for re-rating are emerging.

These include improving fortunes in the oil-to-chemicals segment, value unlocking in Jio, resilient retail growth and new energy projects that will start contributing in the next few quarters.

“Medium-term underperformance, near-term positive earnings surprise in O2C and valuation (forward P/E compressing to around 19x versus the average of around 21x and EV/Ebitda at £9.9x) near to post-Covid low make the risk-reward equation favourable.

"Consequently, we upgrade the stock to ‘long’ from ‘add’ with a September 2027 target price of £1,586,” wrote Maulik Patel and Khushboo Balani of Equirus Securities, in a recent note.