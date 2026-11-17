Rediff.com India Ltd has filed updated draft papers with market regulator Sebi to launch an initial public offering aiming to raise up to Rs 600 crore for expanding its digital platforms and strategic growth initiatives.

IMAGE: Rediff Chairman and Managing Director Vishal Mehta. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Rediff.com India Ltd has filed updated draft papers with Sebi for an IPO to raise up to Rs 600 crore.

The proposed IPO will be entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale component.

Proceeds will fund capital expenditure for Rediff One, Rediff Pay, and Rediff TV, marketing, unidentified acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

The company received approval in August from Sebi to float its IPO.

Rediff.com launched Rediff TV in July 2025 and received NPCI approval for Rediff Pay in December 2025.

Internet firm Rediff.com India Ltd has filed updated draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 600 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

Rediff.com's IPO Details And Utilisation Of Funds

The proposed IPO will entirely be a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP).

The company plans to utilise proceeds to the tune of Rs 224.8 crore towards capital expenditure requirements for developing and expanding its Rediff One, Rediff Pay and Rediff TV platforms.

Additionally, Rs 183.34 crore will be used for marketing and branding, while the remaining proceeds will be earmarked for funding unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The filing comes after the company received approval in August from markets regulator Sebi to float its IPO.

Company Background And Platform Evolution

Rediff.com India Ltd is a subsidiary of AvenuesAI Ltd, formerly known as Infibeam Avenues, which operates digital payment platform CCAvenue and enterprise software platform BuildaBazaar.

Rediff.com India Ltd, incorporated in 1996, started as an internet portal and digital media company with Rediff News. It launched its free email service, Rediffmail, in 1998 and entered the personal finance segment with MoneyWiz in 2007.

Over the years, it expanded its offerings to mobile applications, enterprise productivity tools and e-commerce services. Its enterprise offerings were later brought under the Rediff One brand, while BuildaBazaar was rebranded as Rediff Commerce.

In July 2025, the company launched Rediff TV, a digital video and content platform. In December 2025, it received NPCI approval to operate as a third-party application provider under the UPI framework under the Rediff Pay brand.

Keynote Financial Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.