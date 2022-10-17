News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Recovery in global markets pushes Sensex by 491 points

Recovery in global markets pushes Sensex by 491 points

Source: PTI
October 17, 2022 17:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a second straight session on Monday following buying in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and recovery in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 491.01 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 58,410.98 as 24 of its components advanced. The index opened lower and fell to a low of 57,639.80 in early trade. However, it bounced back in late morning deals and rallied 529.03 points or 0.91 per cent to touch a high of 58,449 points.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 126.10 points or 0.73 per cent to close above the 17,300 level at 17,311.80 with 37 of its constituents ending in the green.

 

"Domestic market started weak in-line with a volatile global market. However, due to buying on dips strategy, the domestic market is recovering well supported by a good start to Q2 earnings season by IT and banks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and IndusInd Bank were the biggest winners.

On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Steel, Nestle, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said that markets shrugged off global weakness and started the week on a positive note. Though most sectors participated in the move, banking and energy majors played a crucial role in the surge. The broader indices too ended with modest gains.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.26 per cent and the smallcap index went higher by 0.09 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, utilities climbed 1.86 per cent, power jumped 1.85 per cent, bankex (1.60 per cent), financial services (1.13 per cent), energy (0.66 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.21 per cent).

Metal, realty, telecommunication and capital goods were among the laggards.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher, while Tokyo ended lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended significantly lower on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.07 per cent lower at USD 91.57 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,011.23 crore, as per exchange data. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
H1FY23: Adani Stocks Add Rs 7.28 tn
H1FY23: Adani Stocks Add Rs 7.28 tn
40% IPOs this year failed investors
40% IPOs this year failed investors
4 IPOs to watch out for in 2022
4 IPOs to watch out for in 2022
DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims her house attacked
DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims her house attacked
Trial starts over Neymar's 2013 Barcelona transfer
Trial starts over Neymar's 2013 Barcelona transfer
Smoke in SpiceJet cabin: DGCA orders inspections
Smoke in SpiceJet cabin: DGCA orders inspections
Protestors write India on Hurriyat gate, remove board
Protestors write India on Hurriyat gate, remove board

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Are Indian Markets Decoupled From Developed Markets?

Are Indian Markets Decoupled From Developed Markets?

Rs 9000-cr worth of IPOs lined up for next few weeks

Rs 9000-cr worth of IPOs lined up for next few weeks

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances