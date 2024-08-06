News
Rediff.com  » Business » Realty transactions: Calculate tax either at 12.5% without indexation or 20% with indexation

Realty transactions: Calculate tax either at 12.5% without indexation or 20% with indexation

Source: PTI
August 06, 2024 23:21 IST
The government on Tuesday proposed a relief to taxpayers with respect to capital gain tax on real estate properties by giving them the option to choose between 20 per cent and 12.5 per cent tax rates.

realty

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

As per the amendments to Finance Bill, 2024, circulated to the Lok Sabha members, an individual or HUF buying houses before July 23, 2024, can compute his taxes under the new scheme of 12.5 per cent without indexation and the old scheme of 20 per cent with indexation and pay such tax which is lower of the two.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
