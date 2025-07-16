Realty market saw land deals worth Rs 31,000 cr in H1 2025: Anarock

At least 2,900 acres of land deals, with a market value of Rs 31,000 crore, were transacted in the Indian realty market during the first six months of 2025 (H1 2025), according to a report by real estate analytics firm Anarock.

These deals include both outright transactions as well as joint development agreements between realtors and landowners.

The total volume of land transacted in 2025 is already 1.15 times the volume seen in all of 2024, which saw about 133 deals for 2,515 acres.

These transactions have a total revenue potential of approximately Rs 1.47 trillion, with a total development potential of 233 million square feet (msf).

The report stated that this performance comes amid a decline in pure-play residential developments, along with increased interest in plotted developments, senior living projects, and specialised asset classes such as mixed-use developments and warehousing.

For H1, mixed-use developments, which combine multiple functions, such as residential, commercial, and retail in a single compound, saw the largest land transactions at 1,033.97 acres.

This was followed by industrial and logistics parks at 537 acres, and villas and plotted developments at 504 acres.

Commenting on the trend, Mayank Saksena, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for Land Services at Anarock Group, said that the market’s evolution from traditional residential-focused acquisitions toward diversified asset classes indicates the sector’s adaptability to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements.

“The top developers who bought land parcels for various developments in H1 2025 included Godrej Properties, Signature Global, M3M Group, Brigade Group, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Prestige Group, Kolte Patil Developers, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Adani Realty, among others,” Anarock added.

City-wise, over 67 deals for approximately 991 acres of land took place in Delhi NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune alone.

The remaining nine deals, totalling over 1,907 acres, were in tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Indore, Mysuru, and Panipat.

“These markets, once considered peripheral to mainstream real estate activity, are now challenging the historical metro-centric model and inducing a healthier geographic distribution of economic opportunity,” Saksena added.