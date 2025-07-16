HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Realty market saw land deals worth Rs 31,000 cr in H1 2025: Anarock

Realty market saw land deals worth Rs 31,000 cr in H1 2025: Anarock

By Sanket Koul
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 13:44 IST

x

At least 2,900 acres of land deals, with a market value of Rs 31,000 crore, were transacted in the Indian realty market during the first six months of 2025 (H1 2025), according to a report by real estate analytics firm Anarock.

Real estate

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

These deals include both outright transactions as well as joint development agreements between realtors and landowners.

The total volume of land transacted in 2025 is already 1.15 times the volume seen in all of 2024, which saw about 133 deals for 2,515 acres.

 

These transactions have a total revenue potential of approximately Rs 1.47 trillion, with a total development potential of 233 million square feet (msf).

The report stated that this performance comes amid a decline in pure-play residential developments, along with increased interest in plotted developments, senior living projects, and specialised asset classes such as mixed-use developments and warehousing.

For H1, mixed-use developments, which combine multiple functions, such as residential, commercial, and retail in a single compound, saw the largest land transactions at 1,033.97 acres.

This was followed by industrial and logistics parks at 537 acres, and villas and plotted developments at 504 acres.

Commenting on the trend, Mayank Saksena, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for Land Services at Anarock Group, said that the market’s evolution from traditional residential-focused acquisitions toward diversified asset classes indicates the sector’s adaptability to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements.

“The top developers who bought land parcels for various developments in H1 2025 included Godrej Properties, Signature Global, M3M Group, Brigade Group, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Prestige Group, Kolte Patil Developers, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Adani Realty, among others,” Anarock added.

City-wise, over 67 deals for approximately 991 acres of land took place in Delhi NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune alone.

The remaining nine deals, totalling over 1,907 acres, were in tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Indore, Mysuru, and Panipat.

“These markets, once considered peripheral to mainstream real estate activity, are now challenging the historical metro-centric model and inducing a healthier geographic distribution of economic opportunity,” Saksena added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sanket Koul New Delhi
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Google AI Bets Big On Indian Farms, Languages
Google AI Bets Big On Indian Farms, Languages
Festive Buzz To Boost Gig Jobs
Festive Buzz To Boost Gig Jobs
HDFC Bank board mulls bonus issue, special dividend
HDFC Bank board mulls bonus issue, special dividend
Tesla Arrives in Mumbai: Is Model Y Worth the Hype?
Tesla Arrives in Mumbai: Is Model Y Worth the Hype?
Fuel efficiency norms favour big cars: Maruti's Bhargava
Fuel efficiency norms favour big cars: Maruti's Bhargava

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Songs To Remember Pran

webstory image 2

Maratha Glory: 12 Forts Join UNESCO List

webstory image 3

Cities In The Sky: 9 Places With Most Skyscrapers

VIDEOS

Shuks Return: Mom breaks into celebration as Astronaut son returns from Axiom-4 Mission3:18

Shuks Return: Mom breaks into celebration as Astronaut...

Massive protests outside Odisha Assembly over student's self-immolation1:45

Massive protests outside Odisha Assembly over student's...

'Can't win today's warfare with yesterday's weapons', says CDS Anil Chauhan2:27

'Can't win today's warfare with yesterday's weapons',...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD