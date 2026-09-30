Wadhwa Group Holdings opts for confidential IPO route with Sebi filing

Real estate giant Wadhwa Group Holdings Ltd has initiated its journey to public markets by filing preliminary Initial Public Offering (IPO) papers with Sebi through the confidential route, keeping crucial financial and offer details private for now.

Photograph: Courtesy, Wadhwa Group

Key Points Wadhwa Group Holdings Ltd has filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi via the confidential pre-filing route.

This route allows the company to keep draft offer documents, including financial performance and valuation, out of the public domain until a later stage.

The proposed IPO signifies the Wadhwa Group's strategic move towards public market entry.

The Wadhwa Group is a prominent real estate developer in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with over 250 projects and 45 million square feet of development.

AssetGro Fintech Ltd also recently filed for an IPO through the confidential route, seeking to raise Rs 2,000-2,500 crore.

Wadhwa Group Holdings Ltd, the holding company of real estate developer The Wadhwa Group, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) using the confidential route.

Understanding the Confidential IPO Route

Under the confidential pre-filing route, companies are allowed to keep their draft offer documents out of the public domain until the regulatory review process reaches a more advanced stage.

As a result, details regarding the offer structure, financial performance, valuation and listing timeline are not available at this stage.

In a public notice dated September 29, the company said it has filed "the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges... in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main-board of the stock exchanges".

Wadhwa Group's Market Presence

The proposed IPO marks a step towards the group's planned entry into the public markets.

The Wadhwa Group has a presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and has developed more than 250 projects across residential, commercial and township segments.

Its completed, ongoing and future developments span around 45 million square feet, while the group has a customer base of over 35,000 and more than 150 multinational corporations among its clientele.

One of its flagship developments is Wadhwa Wise City in Panvel.

Recent Confidential Filings

Earlier this month, AssetGro Fintech Ltd, the parent company of stock market research and advisory platform StockGro, also filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000-2,500 crore through an IPO using the confidential route.