RBI's record $18.65 billion net dollar purchase in July boosts forex reserves

The Reserve Bank of India achieved a historic milestone in July, net purchasing a record $18.65 billion, primarily fuelled by its concessional swap facility, which significantly bolstered India's foreign exchange reserves.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recorded a net purchase of $18.65 billion in July, marking its highest-ever monthly dollar acquisition.

This surge was primarily driven by $40.82 billion in inflows from the RBI's concessional swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits and other borrowings.

India's foreign exchange reserves significantly increased by nearly $26 billion in July, reaching $692.87 billion by month-end.

The rupee depreciated by 0.71 per cent in July despite the RBI's substantial dollar purchases.

The outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market surged to a record $136.77 billion by July-end.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net purchased a record $18.65 billion in July, sharply up from a net purchase of $561 million in June, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin.

The July purchase was the highest on record, surpassing the previous high of $18.63 billion recorded in June 2021.

The surge came as the RBI's concessional swap facility for foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits, external commercial borrowings and overseas foreign currency borrowings, launched in early June, pulled in $40.82 billion of inflows by July-end.

Banks routed these dollars back to the RBI through the swap window.

Factors Driving Record Dollar Purchases

"The rise in net purchase of dollars in July was largely driven by the dollars mobilised under the FCNR(B) and other concessional swap windows, which banks sold to the RBI," said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

The rupee depreciated 0.71 per cent in July.

The RBI bought $38.42 billion and sold $19.77 billion during the month.

The RBI has been a net dollar seller in 10 of the past 16 months.

It sold dollars consistently from August to December 2025, with net sales peaking at $11.88 billion in October, before sales paused in January and February 2026 and resumed in March.

The trend has reversed in FY27 so far. After net selling dollars in April and May, the RBI turned a net buyer in June and stepped up purchases sharply in July.

Impact on Forex Reserves and Rupee

The $18.65 billion net purchase in July took cumulative net dollar buying in FY27 to $4.17 billion, reversing the selling trend seen in FY26.

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $692.87 billion by July-end from $666.93 billion at end-June, a monthly gain of nearly $26 billion.

The final week of July alone added $10.51 billion, the sharpest weekly rise since January 30, on the back of higher foreign currency assets and gold holdings.

Forex reserves stood at $765.9 billion in the week ended September 18.

The outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market surged to a record $136.77 billion by July-end, from $103.33 billion at end-June.

Short positions with maturities of less than one year rose to $47.66 billion by July-end, from $40.33 billion at end-June.

Positions with maturities of more than one year rose to $91.54 billion from $64.21 billion.

Forward Market Dynamics and REER

Of the $136.77 billion net short dollar position, $15.59 billion was through one-month contracts, $7.32 billion in one-to-three-month tenures, $24.75 billion was set to mature between three months and a year, and the remaining $91.54 billion was in contracts with maturities of more than a year.

The RBI had a $2.43 billion long position in one-month contracts.

"They did not want these dollar positions to mature as that could have added to pressure on the rupee, particularly amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

"The RBI is aware that these are borrowed dollars and will eventually have to be repaid," said a private bank's treasury head.

The real effective exchange rate of the rupee stood at 88.92 in August, against 88.69 in July.

The REER adjusts the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners.

A REER value above 100 indicates appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially making Indian exports less competitive in global markets.