RBI caps holding period for immovable assets at 7 years, bars sale to borrowers

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced a new prudential framework mandating banks to dispose of immovable assets acquired from bad loans within seven years via public auction, effective October 1, 2026, while also updating regulated entities on the Financial Action Task Force's revised monitoring list.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The RBI has capped the holding period for immovable assets acquired against bad loans (SNFAs) at seven years, requiring disposal through public auction.

Banks are prohibited from selling these SNFAs back to the original borrower or related parties, as defined by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The new prudential framework for SNFAs will come into force on October 1, 2026, with a compliance deadline of September 30, 2027, for existing 'legacy SNFAs'.

SNFAs must be recorded at the lower of the extinguished exposure's net book value or the distress sale value determined by independent valuers.

The RBI also updated regulated entities on FATF's revised monitoring list, removing Algeria and Namibia while adding Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iraq.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said banks must dispose of immovable assets acquired against bad loans within seven years through a public auction conducted in accordance with the principles laid down under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act.

It also barred banks from selling such assets back to the borrower or related parties, as defined under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

If an SNFA is put to the bank's own use, it will cease to be classified as an SNFA and will instead be recorded as a fixed asset or under another relevant accounting head.

New Prudential Framework for SNFAs

“A bank shall dispose of the specified non-financial asset (SNFA) within the maximum period of disposal as envisaged in the bank’s policy, subject to a maximum period of seven years.

"A bank shall make all efforts to dispose of the SNFA at the earliest through a public auction.

"For the purpose of public auction, a bank shall adhere to the principles of auction enshrined in the Sarfaesi Act, 2002," the central bank said in the amended directions.

The directions are part of a new prudential framework governing SNFAs — immovable assets acquired by banks in full or partial satisfaction of their claims on borrowers.

The amended directions will come into force on October 1, 2026.

The RBI said banks do not transact in immovable assets as part of their core business operations, except where such assets are acquired in satisfaction of claims on borrowers.

The directions permit acquisition of an SNFA against full or partial extinguishment of a bank's exposure on a non-recourse basis.

Where only part of the exposure is extinguished, the residual exposure will be treated as a restructured loan and attract the prudential treatment applicable to restructured accounts.

Policy Requirements and Valuation

The amended directions require banks to incorporate provisions in their board-approved policies governing the acquisition and disposal of SNFAs.

The policies must specify, among other things, limits on SNFAs as a share of total assets, eligibility criteria, delegation matrix, recovery efforts to be explored before acquisition, and a maximum disposal period not exceeding seven years.

The framework will apply to all SNFAs, including those acquired through bilateral transactions or under the Sarfaesi Act.

For assets already held by banks as on September 30, 2026, termed “legacy SNFAs”, compliance with the new directions must be achieved by September 30, 2027.

The RBI said an SNFA would be deemed to have been acquired only after the asset’s title has been transferred to the bank, enabling it to deal with the asset independently.

Such assets can be acquired only where the bank’s exposure to the borrower has been classified as a non-performing asset.

On valuation, it said an SNFA must be recorded on acquisition at the lower of the net book value of the extinguished exposure or the distress sale value determined by at least two independent external valuers.

The RBI said SNFAs will not form part of gross NPAs, net NPAs, stressed exposures or the provisioning coverage ratio.

Instead, they will be disclosed separately in the balance sheet under the accounting head "non-banking assets acquired in satisfaction of claims”.

FATF Monitoring List Updates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday notified regulated entities of the latest revisions issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on “High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action” and “Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring”.

According to the RBI, based on the FATF’s June 19, 2026 public statement, Algeria and Namibia have been removed from the list, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iraq have been included following the FATF’s review.

Meanwhile, Algeria and Namibia have been removed from the list.

The jurisdictions under increased monitoring are Angola, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Kenya, Kuwait, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lebanon, Monaco, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Vietnam, the British Virgin Islands, Yemen, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Iraq.