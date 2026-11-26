The Reserve Bank of India has issued a cautionary note regarding the escalating reliance of non-banking financial companies on bank borrowings, flagging potential systemic risks and underscoring the critical need for these financial entities to diversify their funding profiles.

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points The RBI's November Bulletin highlights rising NBFC dependence on bank borrowings as a potential systemic risk, urging diversification of funding.

Bank borrowings now account for 39.6% of NBFCs' total borrowings, up from 35.3% four years prior, surpassing debentures as the largest funding source.

NBFCs' aggregate balance sheet grew 15.9% year-on-year to Rs 70.12 trillion at end-March 2026, with loans and advances rising 17.6%.

The shift towards bank funding is partly attributed to the reversal of risk weights on banks' lending to NBFCs and lower weighted average lending rates.

Despite improved asset quality and strong capitalisation, the RBI stresses effective oversight, sound governance, and prudent risk management for NBFCs.

Rising dependence of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on bank borrowings needs to be monitored for potential systemic risks, highlighting the need to diversify funding sources, according to a study in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) November Bulletin.

"Going ahead, rising dependence of NBFCs on bank borrowings needs to be monitored on an ongoing basis in view of possible systemic concerns, making diversification of their funding profile imperative," the study said.

Shifting Funding Landscape

Bank borrowings accounted for 39.6 per cent of NBFCs’ total borrowings at end-March 2026, up from 35.3 per cent four years earlier, while the share of debentures, traditionally their largest funding source, fell to 34.1 per cent from 40 per cent.

The shift comes amid continued sectoral expansion, although growth moderated. NBFCs’ aggregate balance sheet grew 15.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 70.12 trillion at end-March 2026, against 19.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Loans and advances rose 17.6 per cent to Rs 56.92 trillion, while investments increased 5.4 per cent to Rs 7.74 trillion.

Their share in combined credit extended by scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs rose to 20.5 per cent from around 19 per cent in March 2019.

Bank borrowings grew 24.6 per cent in 2025-26 to Rs 19.43 trillion, outpacing the 17.9 per cent growth in total borrowings to Rs 49.04 trillion.

Debenture funding rose 13.2 per cent to Rs 16.73 trillion, while commercial paper borrowings increased 21.8 per cent to Rs 1.53 trillion.

Overseas borrowings accounted for 11 per cent of total funding at end-March 2026, against 6.9 per cent in March 2022, reflecting greater access to global markets following liberalisation of the external commercial borrowing framework.

The RBI attributed the shift towards bank funding partly to the reversal of risk weights on banks’ lending to NBFCs and lower weighted average lending rates.

Sectoral Performance and Oversight

Bank borrowings dominate funding across most NBFC segments, particularly microfinance institutions and investment and credit companies, while infrastructure-focused NBFCs rely more on debentures.

The lending portfolio continued to shift towards retail credit, although industry remained the largest recipient.

Industry credit grew 9.5 per cent to Rs 25.06 trillion, against 18.4 per cent growth Y-o-Y.

Profitability moderated marginally, with return on assets, return on equity and net interest margins declining.

Margins varied across segments, with investment and credit companies recording the second-highest net interest margins, while infrastructure finance companies had narrower margins.

Asset quality improved, with gross and net non-performing asset ratios declining across the sector.

Middle-layer NBFCs reported better asset quality than the sectoral average, while upper-layer NBFCs recorded slightly higher ratios.

Infrastructure finance companies had relatively low bad-loan ratios, compared with higher ratios among investment and credit companies.

Microfinance institutions also reported improved asset quality, attributed by the RBI to stricter underwriting guardrails.

The sector remained well capitalised, with infrastructure finance companies maintaining the highest capital adequacy ratios and microfinance institutions also reporting relatively high buffers.

The RBI said NBFCs' growing scale and interconnectedness with the financial system call for effective oversight, sound governance and prudent risk management.

Regulatory measures have been strengthened to address governance, concentration and fraud risks, while digitalisation and the Account Aggregator framework are improving operational efficiency and enabling consent-based sharing of financial information.