The measures are aimed at giving customers greater control over how and to what extent digital payment channels are used.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed preventive safeguards against fraudulent electronic banking transactions, including customer-set transaction limits, the facility to disable digital payment channels, and an additional layer of authentication through a trusted person mechanism (TPM).

The measures are aimed at giving customers greater control over how and to what extent digital payment channels are used.

The draft follows public feedback on the RBI's discussion paper issued on April 9.

The regulator had then sought views on measures such as payment delays for certain high-value transfers, trusted-person checks for vulnerable customers, and limits on credits to certain accounts.

The November draft, however, does not include the proposed one-hour payment delay or an annual credit ceiling under which credits would be held in shadow mode.

The RBI has invited comments on the draft by December 14.

Key Points RBI has proposed new safeguards against fraudulent electronic banking transactions, including customer-set transaction limits and the facility to disable digital payment channels.

Customers would be able to set limits per transaction, beneficiary and daily aggregate transactions.

A new stop switch would allow customers to immediately block all future outward debits from their accounts.

Digital payment channels would be disabled by default when customers are onboarded and activated only with explicit consent.

The proposed Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM) would require an additional layer of authentication for transfers exceeding a customer-set threshold.

Trusted persons would have one hour to approve transactions after receiving notification.

RBI Proposes New Digital Payment Safeguards

Under the draft, banks must allow customers to disable one or more digital payment channels linked to their accounts and subsequently re-enable them through physical or digital interfaces.

Once a channel is disabled, customer-initiated debit transactions through it would not be permitted until it is re-enabled.

Customers would also be able to set or modify limits on the maximum amount per transaction, per beneficiary, and for aggregate transactions during a day through a particular channel.

They could set an overall daily limit across all digital payment channels, as well as specify a time window during which selected channels would remain disabled.

Banks may offer additional controls beyond those specified in the draft.

For cards, banks must provide customers with the facility to switch domestic and international transactions on or off and set or modify transaction limits across point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, automated teller machines (ATMs), online and contactless payments.

These provisions would not apply to gift and transit prepaid payment instrument (PPI) cards.

RBI's New Stop Switch Facility

The draft also proposes a 'stop switch' facility to immediately disable all future outward debits from a customer's account.

Once activated, customers would not be able to initiate debit transactions, create new payment mandates or standing instructions, or register their accounts on new third-party Unified Payments Interface (UPI) applications.

The stop switch would not affect incoming credits.

Ongoing recurring payment mandates and standing instructions, the marking of liens, and debits initiated by banks to recover dues such as charges or loan instalments would remain outside its scope.

The RBI has also proposed that banks ensure digital payment channels are disabled by default when a customer is onboarded.

Such channels could be enabled only after the customer gives explicit consent and completes the applicable authentication requirements.

At the time of issue, physical and virtual cards would be enabled only for contact-based transactions at ATMs and PoS devices in India.

Foreign exchange prepaid cards, however, would be enabled for contact and contactless transactions outside India at the time of issue or reissue.

Existing card controls must be mapped to reissued cards.

For other digital payment channels, banks must specify a risk-based ceiling on the aggregate value of fund transfers during the initial 24 hours after activation.

Banks may subsequently allow a gradual increase in this ceiling based on their risk assessment and internal policies.

Customers would be allowed to modify the initial or enhanced ceiling through the prescribed controls, but only after the first 24 hours have elapsed.

The draft also requires banks to apply authentication at least as stringent as that used to enable a channel before allowing it to be re-enabled.

Banks may strengthen authentication based on their risk assessment and impose a reasonable cooling-off period or other risk-mitigation measures.

How Trusted Person Mechanism Works

According to the draft, the TPM would provide an additional layer of authentication for electronic fund transfers exceeding a threshold set by the customer.

The mechanism would be voluntary and require the explicit consent of both the customer and the trusted person.

It would be available for individual accounts and certain joint accounts operated under survivorship clauses.

The TPM would apply to transfers initiated through physical and digital channels, except payments made through the UPI channel linked to the customer's account, merchant payments irrespective of the channel or instrument, and recurring payments through standing instructions, electronic mandates or National Automated Clearing House mandates.

A trusted person would have to be at least 18 years old.

Banks would be required to obtain and verify the person's identity using an officially valid document, verify their mobile number and email address, and ensure that their mobile number is different from the one linked to the customer's account.

The draft makes clear that registering a trusted person would not make them a joint account holder, nominee, mandate holder or authorised signatory.

Nor would it give them any right or beneficial interest in the account, or allow them to operate it or initiate transactions.

Their role would be limited to authenticating transactions, and they would not be allowed access to the customer's account balance, deposits, investments or insurance details.

Banks To Introduce New Fraud Controls

A 24-hour cooling-off period would apply before the TPM is activated.

For a transaction exceeding the customer-set threshold, the trusted person would receive details of the amount, beneficiary and transaction narration, if any, and have one hour from notification to approve it.

The transaction would be executed only after consent is received, subject to the bank's fraud-risk controls.

A rejection or failure to respond within the prescribed window would result in the transaction being rejected.

Customers would be able to change the trusted person, modify the threshold or selected payment channels, or opt out of the mechanism.

Such changes would require authentication and be subject to a 24-hour cooling-off period.

Banks could impose additional checks, such as a branch visit or tele-verification, for customers assessed as more vulnerable to cyber-enabled financial fraud.

Banks would also have to notify the customer and the outgoing trusted person before a change or removal takes effect.

Banks would be required to make customer controls and the stop switch available through their existing customer interfaces, including branches, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and interactive voice response systems.

They would also have to immediately notify customers of the activation, modification, deactivation or reactivation of these facilities, maintain tamper-proof audit logs, and conduct ongoing customer-awareness programmes.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff