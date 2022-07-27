News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI to hike rates by 35 basis points next week

RBI to hike rates by 35 basis points next week

Source: PTI
July 27, 2022 21:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel will go for a 0.35 per cent hike in the key repo rate at its meeting next week, an American brokerage said on Wednesday.

RBI

Photograph: Shailesh Mascarenhas/Reuters

The hike will be accompanied by a change in the policy stance to "calibrated tightening", Bofa Securities said in a report published ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) resolution which is set to be announced on August 5.

RBI has hiked the rate by a cumulative 0.90 per cent in two tightening moves in May and June, responding to the runaway headline inflation which has consistently overshot the upper end of the target set for the central bank for many months.

 

Referring to policy actions since April, when RBI introduced the standing deposit facility, the brokerage said the central bank has effectively hiked rates by 1.30 per cent.

"In our base case, we now see the RBI MPC hike policy repo rate by 0.35 per cent, taking it to 5.25 per cent (higher than pre-pandemic level), with stance change to calibrated tightening from withdrawal of accommodation," the report said.

The brokerage expects MPC to retain its FY23 Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) and real GDP growth forecasts, at 6.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively.

Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that headline inflation, which came at 7.04 per cent for April, is appearing to have peaked.

There is a possibility for MPC to adopt a more aggressive measure and deliver a 0.50 per cent hike in rates like it did in June, joining some developed market and regional central banks who have sent out more decisive signals.

On the other hand, a 0.25 per cent hike in rates can also not be ruled out, the brokerage said, explaining that MPC could acknowledge that inflation has peaked and there are downside risks to their estimates and there will be measured hikes from here on.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
5G auction receives bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore
5G auction receives bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore
Rupee @ 80: How top firms hedged themselves for USD
Rupee @ 80: How top firms hedged themselves for USD
'2022 Is Year Of Investing In Markets'
'2022 Is Year Of Investing In Markets'
At MPs' relay fast: Food by parties, toilet in Parl
At MPs' relay fast: Food by parties, toilet in Parl
5G auction receives bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore
5G auction receives bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore
HC junks plea to suspend Jain, says it's up to Kejri
HC junks plea to suspend Jain, says it's up to Kejri
National coach, team doctor move out of Games Village
National coach, team doctor move out of Games Village

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

IMF slashes India growth projection

IMF slashes India growth projection

'Government is doing the right thing'

'Government is doing the right thing'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances