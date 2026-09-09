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How RBI's Tokenisation Push Will Transform India's Financial Ecosystem

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk September 09, 2026 19:06 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Reserve Bank of India is set to revolutionise the digital financial ecosystem by expanding tokenisation to diverse asset classes, promising faster and more efficient financial asset management.

Key Points

  • RBI plans to expand tokenisation to various financial asset classes after successful CD trials.
  • Tokenisation aims to make issuance, trading, and settlement of financial assets faster and more efficient.
  • The technology digitally represents asset ownership on a blockchain, replacing sensitive details with unique codes.
  • Wholesale CBDC is being used for money settlement in CD tokenisation, enabling "atomic settlement".
  • Tokenisation offers programmability, ownership verification, and automated collateral management for financial assets.
The Reserve Bank of India is looking to expand tokenisation to other asset classes after testing the technology for certificates of deposit (CDs), a senior official said on Wednesday. The central bank feels tokenisation can enable faster, more efficient issuance, trading and settlement of financial assets, the official said.

Around 249 transactions have been completed through certificate of deposit tokenisation so far, with around two-thirds of them taking place in the secondary market and one-third in the primary market, P Vasudevan, executive director of the RBI, said while addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2026 here. "Tokenisation can change the entire way we look at our digital financial ecosystem," he said.

Understanding Financial Asset Tokenisation

Tokenisation refers to replacing sensitive details with a unique alternate code, while also digitally representing an asset's ownership and records on a blockchain. Vasudevan said the central bank has tested government securities and certificates of deposit on the same platform, and following the experience, believes other asset classes can also be brought onto such platforms. "Now that we have tested success and have the ecosystem talking about this, we think that other asset classes can also come in," he said.

 

Benefits And Future Scope Of Tokenisation

Tokenisation can potentially cover the entire lifecycle of a financial asset, from issuance and trading to settlement, he said. Vasudevan said putting both the asset and money on the same platform can enable "atomic settlement", eliminating the settlement gap or settlement window. In the CD tokenisation initiative, wholesale CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) is used for the money settlement aspect, he added.

He said tokenisation also brings programmability to financial assets, allowing predefined rules to govern their transfer, ownership and lifecycle. It could also help in ownership verification, movement of collateral and automated collateral management, he pointed out. Vasudevan added that the RBI's approach to innovation has been a continuous process of experimentation and learning from the ecosystem.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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rbi tokenisationfinancial assetsblockchain technologycentral bank digital currencydigital financial ecosystem

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