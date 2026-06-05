RBI Targets Mule Accounts With AI

While opening new accounts, banks can check if the name appears in any mule data. In case it does, the bank can conduct enhanced due diligence.

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Key Points Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation will assign real-time risk scores to digital bank deposits to curb cyber fraud transactions.

RBI Innovation Hub developed mulehunter.ai to help banks identify and share suspected mule account information across institutions.

Six banks, including public and private sector lenders, have already integrated with the suspected registry infrastructure platform.

Banks can decide transaction approvals, delays, or enhanced due diligence depending on low, medium, or high risk scores.

DPIP platform will use artificial intelligence to analyse payment behaviour and identify suspicious digital transactions instantly.

Bank deposits made digitally will soon be assigned scores on a real time basis, said K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation IDPIC.

The move will aim to check the so-called mule accounts.

Mule accounts are existing bank accounts that are used by cyber criminals for illegal transactions such as parking money from cyber frauds, including digital arrests, impersonation, and investment and financial frauds.

Assigning a risk score to a digital transaction just like the ones for loan accounts is the second phase of a project conceived by the Reserve Bank of India Innovation Hub.

The project will be implemented by the IDPIC with the primary mandate to detect, prevent, and analyse fraud in India's rapidly expanding digital payments ecosystem in real time.

Unless you stop opening of money mule accounts, it will be difficult to control cyber frauds ultimately money is routing through these accounts only, said Raju.

The RBI Innovation Hub or RBIH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBI, has created the mulehunter.ai tool, aimed at helping create a suspects registry.

Once a bank has identified a mule account, the information is maintained in this registry and shared among banks.

Already, six banks four public and two private sector lenders have been integrated with the registry infrastructure. IDPIC will be the nodal agency to maintain the registry.

We will be the nodal organization to maintain this suspected registry and integrate with all other entities like banks, Raju told Business Standard during an interaction.

While opening new accounts, banks can check if the name appears in any mule data. In case it does, the bank can conduct enhanced due diligence, Raju said.

IDPIC will soon have a kick off meeting with the banking regulator and the Innovation Hub to decide the protocols for shifting the operations to them.

Real-Time Fraud Risk Scoring

For the second phase of the operation, the RBIH has created a digital platform for risk scoring on digital transactions on a real time basis.

This will be based on data available from all about the initiator or the payee.

We have the suspects registry based on that, who is initiating the payment, who is the beneficiary, whether the initiator is low, medium or high risk will be known.

Similarly we can also find out if the beneficiary is low, medium or high risk, Raju said.

The score will be available to individual banks.

Banks, as per their board approved policies, can decide their tolerance for risk, based on the score.

If it is a low risk account, they can allow the transaction to go through immediately.

For medium risk, the transaction may pass after a lag. Banks can go for enhanced due diligence if the risk is high.

If the risk score is beyond a particular threshold, they can suspect that it is likely to be a digital fraud, Raju said.

Banks can also approach the payee or the beneficiary, asking them to show documentary evidence for that transaction.

Raju said testing is over for phase 2 and that the technology for this platform known as the Digital Payment Intelligent Platform DPIP is being acquired.

DPIP will use artificial intelligence to identify risky transactions. The IDPIC was formed to implement DPIP, Raju added.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff