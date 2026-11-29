A recent academic study critically examines the National Payments Corporation of India's authority to set UPI Merchant Discount Rates, advocating for the Reserve Bank of India to assume this regulatory role to ensure equitable digital payment practices and prevent cross-subsidisation.

Key Points A new academic study challenges NPCI's statutory authority to unilaterally determine Merchant Discount Rates (MDR) on UPI transactions.

The study suggests the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should be responsible for setting regulated MDR ceilings after undertaking a cost-benefit assessment and conducting public consultation.

It argues that current MDR practices result in UPI users cross-subsidising wealthier credit card customers due to merchants increasing prices.

The report highlights regulatory inconsistencies in the treatment of surcharges and convenience fees, which can act as 'pseudo-MDR' collections.

Recommendations include harmonising RBI and NPCI rules, allowing transparent surcharges on high-cost payment modes, and public disclosure of interchange rates.

A new academic study by two researchers has questioned the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) statutory authority to unilaterally determine merchant discount rates (MDR) on UPI transactions, and pitched for the role to be undertaken by the Reserve Bank.

The masses using the ubiquitous unified payment interface (UPI) for payments are also ending up cross-subsidising wealthier credit card customers as merchants tend to increase the prices factoring-in the merchant discount rate, the study by Ashish Das, Professor in the Department of Mathematics at IIT Bombay, and Praggya Das, former Adviser-in-Charge of the RBI's Monetary Policy Department, said.

Academic Study Challenges NPCI's MDR Authority

It said merchant discount rates are charges payable by merchants to acquiring banks and merchants are not participants in the UPI payment system.

It argued that provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, do not empower a system provider such as NPCI to fix retail charges on merchants, who are classified as customers of system participants rather than participants themselves.

The authors recommended that the RBI, rather than NPCI, should determine any regulated MDR ceiling after undertaking a cost-benefit assessment and conducting public consultation.

"Procedural clearance under Section 11(1) of the PSS Act (prior approval by RBI and 30-day notice to system participants) cannot grant NPCI price-fixing jurisdiction," it said.

Understanding the New UPI MDR Framework

The report, titled 'Regulating Merchant Discount Rates in UPI: Global Benchmarks, Statutory Governance, and Surcharging Distortions', comes amid the reintroduction of merchant charges on certain UPI transactions after nearly seven years of a statutory zero-MDR regime. The MDR on UPI cleared by the government has been deferred by NPCI and is slated to kick in anytime now.

Following the September 2026 regulatory changes, NPCI prescribed an MDR framework for person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. The framework provides for a 0.40 per cent MDR cap, subject to a maximum of Rs 300, for general merchants, with a fixed interchange of 0.28 per cent.

For specified essential sectors, a flat MDR of Rs 5 has been prescribed, while capital market transactions attract an MDR of 0.02 per cent. Merchants are barred from passing on UPI MDR to consumers.

NPCI's fee-setting role should be restricted to charges relating to settlement among payment-system participants, such as interchange and switching fees, with merchant-facing charges governed by RBI directions or bilateral agreements between acquiring banks and merchants.

Regulatory Concerns and Cross-Subsidisation

The study has flagged what it describes as regulatory inconsistencies in the treatment of surcharges and convenience fees. While UPI and debit card transactions are protected by no-surcharge rules, payment aggregators and merchants can levy convenience or handling fees in ways that may effectively pass payment costs on to consumers.

Such charges, when linked to the payment instrument used, amount to disguised or 'pseudo-MDR' collections, the authors said.

The report also highlighted a potential cross-subsidy between payment users, arguing that merchants unable to levy explicit surcharges on credit card transactions often incorporate acceptance costs into product prices, thereby making customers using UPI and other lower-cost payment modes bear part of the expense.

Citing its estimates, the study said this could have resulted in a transfer of Rs 23,100-29,400 crore in FY26 from non-credit-card users, largely UPI customers, to credit card users.

Proposals for Fairer Digital Payment Ecosystem

The authors have proposed harmonising RBI and NPCI rules to ensure that convenience fees are genuinely payment-mode neutral, disclosed upfront and not used to circumvent restrictions on surcharging.

They have further recommended allowing transparent, cost-capped surcharges on high-cost payment modes such as credit cards, while retaining strict no-surcharge protection for UPI and debit card users.

The study also calls for payment networks, acquiring banks and payment aggregators to publicly disclose standardised schedules of interchange rates and merchant acceptance charges.

The authors said the recommendations are aimed at preserving UPI as an equitable and trusted public digital payments infrastructure while ensuring that the costs of operating the system are distributed transparently.