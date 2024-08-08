News
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI retains repo rate at 6.5%

RBI retains repo rate at 6.5%

Source: PTI
August 08, 2024 11:42 IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the ninth time in a row, saying food inflation remains stubborn.

Shaktikanta Das

Photograph: ANI Photo

The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

 

Announcing the third bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

He said MPC will remain watchful of elevated food inflation.

The RBI keeps the growth projection unchanged at 7.2 per cent for the current financial year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Don't Panic! India Is An Oasis Of Calm!'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
How Banks Plan To Tackle 'Mule' Fraud
India's forex reserves at record high of $675 bn: Das
Gyaarah Gyaarah Review
'Discrimination Is Present Among SC Too'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
