RBI Rate Hike to Test Housing Affordability, Buyer Sentiment During Festive Season

The Reserve Bank of India's recent 25-basis point repo rate increase to 5.5 per cent is set to challenge housing affordability and buyer sentiment, particularly impacting the crucial festival season for residential sales.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The RBI's 25-basis point repo rate hike to 5.5 per cent is anticipated to impact housing affordability and buyer sentiment, especially in affordable and mid-income segments.

Industry experts predict that higher borrowing costs could lead to more selective buyers and extended decision timelines, potentially affecting sales during the upcoming festival season.

Existing home loan customers may face higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs) or longer loan tenures, necessitating financial planning.

Despite potential short-term moderation, real estate developers and industry bodies remain broadly positive on the longer-term housing outlook, citing strong fundamentals like urbanisation and rising incomes.

Commercial real estate is expected to be less affected, while retail real estate might see some near-term impact from higher financing costs.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) 25-basis point (bp) increase in the repo rate to 5.5 per cent is expected to put some pressure on housing affordability and buyer sentiment, particularly in interest rate-sensitive segments, even as real estate developers and consultants expect broader demand momentum to remain intact.

The impact could be more visible during the festival season, a key period for residential sales.

Impact on Buyer Sentiment and Sales

Industry experts said higher borrowing costs could make buyers more selective and extend decision timelines, particularly in price-sensitive segments -- affordable homes priced below Rs 75 lakh and mid-income homes priced between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 2 crore.

"The RBI's 25-bp increase in the repo rate was expected because of the prevailing inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty brought on by the Gulf conflict," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock group.

He said the increase could affect consumer sentiment and discretionary spending, which has a direct correlation with housing demand.

According to Anarock, while there is no single average home loan interest rate, entry-level rates currently stand at 7.1-7.75 per cent.

Typical rates for many borrowers are higher, at about 8-9.8 per cent.

According to Mehernosh Tata, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Godrej Housing Finance, the hike's impact on existing home loan customers will depend on how their loan is structured and how the rate change is passed on.

"It could mean a higher equated monthly instalment (EMI), a longer loan tenure, or a combination of the two.

Understanding this impact can help customers plan their finances over the longer term.

At the same time, buying a home is a long-term household decision rather than a discretionary purchase, and the underlying need for a home does not go away.

From a lender's perspective, the focus has to remain on ensuring that the loan is structured in a way that stays manageable for the customer over the long term," Tata added.

Festival Season Challenges and Market Resilience

Shekhar G Patel, national president of industry body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India, said, "We are also entering the festival season, which is an important period for the housing market, and the increase in borrowing costs could have some impact on sales during this period, although the underlying demand for housing remains strong."

According to Anarock Research, average residential prices in the top seven cities increased 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the third quarter (Q3) of 2026.

The cities recorded roughly 100,220 housing sales in Q3 2026, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Affordable housing accounted for 16 per cent of these sales.

"The momentum will now be tested because even a modest increase in EMIs will result in deferred purchase decisions or budget recalculations among affordable housing buyers," Puri said.

Lata Pillai, senior MD and head of capital markets, India, JLL, expects floating home loan rates to be repriced, with higher construction costs potentially being passed on to buyers.

"Mid-segment affordability" is likely to remain under scrutiny, she said, while adding that robust gross domestic product growth, investment, and a healthy construction sector could absorb some of the negative impact.

"The pace and extent of any further rate hikes are likely to matter more to the overall market than a single 25-bp hike," Pillai said.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO -- India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa, CBRE, expects the impact on housing demand to remain measured, particularly in the mid and premium segments, where underlying demand remains healthy.

"What matters from here is where inflation and interest rates go, and whether this increase stays a calibrated response rather than the start of a long tightening cycle," he added.

Broader Real Estate Outlook

Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and MD, Knight Frank India, also said higher borrowing costs could create some affordability pressure, particularly in interest rate-sensitive and lower-priced segments, but did not expect a material disruption to the sector's broader trajectory in the near term.

Commercial real estate is expected to be relatively less affected, with Puri pointing to structural demand from global capability centres, technology, and banking, financial services and insurance occupiers.

Retail real estate, however, could see some near-term impact from higher financing costs and potentially softer festive consumption.

For real estate-focused alternative investment funds, the higher-rate environment could affect project financing costs, acquisition valuations, and investment timelines, said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.

He said developers and investors could become more selective, emphasising projects with strong fundamentals, execution visibility, and clearly defined exit strategies.

Industry bodies and developers remained broadly positive on the longer-term housing outlook, citing urbanisation, rising incomes and the continuing need for housing as key demand drivers.

Pradeep K Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India), said, "A stable repo rate would have better sustained the current demand momentum.

"Higher borrowing costs may temporarily moderate buyer sentiment, particularly in the mid-income segments.

"Still, with strong fundamentals and the upcoming festival season, we expect the sector to remain resilient."