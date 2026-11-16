RBI firm on Tata Sons listing, cites existing regulations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has once again pressed Tata Sons, the holding company of the vast Tata conglomerate, to list as per existing regulations for Non-Banking Financial Companies in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), intensifying a long-standing debate within the group.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points The RBI has formally reiterated its demand for Tata Sons to list, citing existing regulations for NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL).

The central bank's letter to Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL) on November 16 advises compliance with all applicable RBI regulations, including the listing requirement.

The issue of Tata Sons' listing has caused divisions within the Tata group, with Noel Tata opposing it and the management, led by N Chandrasekaran, acknowledging the need to comply with the law.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a significant shareholder, supports the listing to gain liquidity and address its substantial debt.

This reiteration follows the RBI's initial rejection of Tata Sons' application to de-register as an NBFC in September.

A senior RBI official on Monday reiterated the central bank's demand that Tata Sons, the holding company of the salts-to-software conglomerate, be listed as per existing regulations.

A Deputy General Manager in the Department of Regulation wrote the letter on Monday in response to a communication from Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL) on October 6.

RBI's Stance on Listing

"... you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/ guidelines/ directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations/ guidelines/ directions hosted on the RBI's website, including the requirement of listing by your company," the letter, which was reviewed by PTI, reads.

It mentions that no specific guidance has been sought by TSPL in the communication, but hints at discussions around listing at the company's board meeting.

"While specific guidance has not been sought on any particular regulation/ guideline/ direction, from the discussion in the Board regarding listing, it seems the guidance is perhaps with respect to the same," the letter says.

Emails sent to Tata Sons and RBI did not elicit an immediate reply.

Internal Divisions and Stakeholder Views

RBI first asked for a listing of Tata Sons when it rejected its application to de-register as an NBFC on September 11, days ahead of a crucial board meeting on September 17, which brought the differences at the group's higher echelons to the fore.

Listing of the Tata group's holding company has become into a vexed issue over the last few years and the divisions within the group are now out in open.

Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata, who currently chairs Tata Trusts, which owns over two-thirds of Tata Sons, is opposed to the listing, calling it a threat to the Tata way of working, while the management of Tata Sons led by N Chandrasekaran feels that it will have to comply with the law of the land.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest private owner in Tata Sons with over an 18 per cent stake, wants a listing as it will help it raise liquidity to clear its huge debt.

Interestingly, the letter comes on a day when Jimmy Tata, Ratan Tata's brother, has been widely reported to be backing the listing and Chandrasekaran's reappointment.