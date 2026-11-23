The Reserve Bank of India has unveiled new draft guidelines proposing a "stop switch" for customers to disable account debits and a "trusted person mechanism" to significantly enhance the safety and control of electronic bank transactions.

Key Points The RBI on Monday proposed a "stop switch" facility for customers to immediately disable all future outward debits from their accounts.

A "trusted person mechanism" is also proposed to act as an additional factor for transaction authentication.

Customers will gain more control with configurable restrictions, limits, and the ability to disable digital payment channels.

The central bank aims to expand the definition of "negligence by a bank" in fraudulent transaction cases.

Public feedback on these draft guidelines is open until December 14.

The Reserve Bank on Monday proposed to make it compulsory for banks to install a "stop switch" for customers to disable any debit from an account and make electronic bank transactions safer.

In the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks - Responsible Business Conduct) Fifth Amendment Directions, the central bank proposed to give customers greater control over their accounts to make banking safer.

The central bank has also proposed to have a "trusted person mechanism" who will act as an additional factor of transaction authentication.

Understanding The 'Stop Switch' Mechanism

"A bank shall provide its customers with a stop switch facility for immediate disablement of all outward future debits associated with her/his account(s)," the apex bank said.

It added that debits due to ongoing recurring payment mandates and standing instructions, and marking of lien or debits initiated by the bank to recover due charges, loan instalment, etc, shall be excluded from the scope of the "stop switch".

Once a stop switch is activated, no customer-initiated debit transaction, creation of new payment mandates, setting up of new standing instructions or registration of UPI on new third-party payment applications shall be permitted in the account, the RBI proposed.

Initiation of the switch will not impact credits into the customer account, it clarified.

After authenticating a customer, the bank must re-enable digital payment channels or deactivate the stop switch to re-enable operations in the customer's account, as per the draft directions.

A bank shall impose a reasonable cooling period or other risk mitigation measures, before giving effect to such re-enablement requests, it added.

Enhanced Customer Controls And Bank Accountability

Other proposals floated by the central bank for greater controls over their accounts include configurable restrictions, limits, locks, safeguards or permissions to protect an account.

These include a facility to disable one or more digital payment channels linked to their account, and to subsequently re-enable such channel through the physical or digital interfaces of the bank and also set or modify a maximum amount limit per transaction, per beneficiary or for the transactions in aggregate in a day.

Broadening Bank Negligence In Fraud Cases

Apart from these, the RBI has also proposed to expand the scope of the definition of "negligence by a bank" in cases of fraudulent transactions.

These include not implementing multi-factor authentication for creation of new account linkages, not sending mandatory alert for an electronic bank transaction and not providing 24x7 channels for reporting of fraudulent EBTs or loss of debit/credit card, the RBI proposed.

The public has been given time till December 14 to reply to the draft guidelines, as per a statement.