News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI prevented complete collapse of economy: Das

RBI prevented complete collapse of economy: Das

Source: PTI
November 02, 2022 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday defended the Reserve Bank's handling of the price situation, saying acting prematurely on inflation would have exerted a heavy cost on the economy and citizens.

RBI

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Acknowledging that the inflation target has been missed, Das said the RBI decided to support the economy by not introducing a rate hike in face of a spike in inflation.

"We prevented a 'complete collapse of the economy' by keeping rates lower and stayed away from premature tightening," Das said speaking at the annual FIBAC conference of bankers in Mumbai.

 

Acting early would have exerted costs to the economy and the people, Das said.

He said the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is meeting on Thursday to formulate a response to the government, but defended RBI's move to not make the letter, to be written to the government, public.

Not making the letter public does not compromise transparency, Das said, adding that nothing in the law gives him the authority, privilege and luxury of sharing privileged communication between the government and the central bank.

He said, the communication which will focus on what led to the consumer price inflation staying above the 6 per cent mark for three consecutive quarters, includes measures which the panel is mulling to take and by when will the price situation come into the 2-6 per cent band.

Amid the charged-up debate on rupee depreciation, Das asked everybody not to look at the situation in an emotional manner, asserting that the domestic currency has behaved in an orderly way.

In remarks, that come hours ahead of a review of monetary policy announcement in the US, Das said the US Fed Reserve cannot tighten endlessly and capital flows will eventually resume.

He said the launch of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is a landmark moment in the history of currency in the country and will lead to a major transformation of the way business is done.

Retail part of the CBDC trial will be launched later this month, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Secret of Gautam Adani's Success
The Secret of Gautam Adani's Success
Single ITR form with focus on cryptos likely
Single ITR form with focus on cryptos likely
Don't Miss Signs Of Economic Slowdown!
Don't Miss Signs Of Economic Slowdown!
When Afridi Rattled An Indian Minister
When Afridi Rattled An Indian Minister
Markets halt four-day rally; Sensex ends down 327 pts
Markets halt four-day rally; Sensex ends down 327 pts
Nov 3 Andheri bypoll mere formality after BJP pullout
Nov 3 Andheri bypoll mere formality after BJP pullout
Morbi bridge's cables were old, no greasing done
Morbi bridge's cables were old, no greasing done

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'When the rates of interest fall, EMIs will come down'

'When the rates of interest fall, EMIs will come down'

'Inflation will go below 6% in a couple of quarters'

'Inflation will go below 6% in a couple of quarters'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances