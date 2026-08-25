SBI Highlights RBI's 'Chalk and Cheese' Policy Signals, Creating Market Uncertainty

A new report from State Bank of India reveals a 'chalk and cheese' divide in the Reserve Bank of India's recent policy communications, with conflicting signals from the Monetary Policy Committee minutes and the Governor's statements creating significant market uncertainty regarding future interest rate movements.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points SBI's report identifies conflicting signals in RBI's recent policy communications, with MPC minutes being hawkish and the Governor's statements more data-dependent.

A 'tone index' created by SBI shows the MPC minutes scoring higher in hawkishness compared to the Governor's statement, particularly on rates and inflation.

This divergence has left markets uncertain about a potential October rate hike, with the decision delicately poised due to domestic and external factors.

Domestic concerns include an uneven monsoon and rural distress in key foodgrain-producing states, which SBI suggests should take precedence over monetary tightening.

External factors like resilient but fragile US growth and the US Treasury's bond buyback decision make a near-term Fed rate hike unlikely, influencing RBI's stance.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent policy communications have sent conflicting signals on the future course of interest rates, according to the latest report by State Bank of India.

The report compared the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) August meeting, the accompanying monetary policy statement, and RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's public remarks, and found the three documents diverging sharply in tone.

Divergent Signals from RBI

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor at SBI, noted that the MPC minutes carried a distinctly more hawkish undertone, dwelling on inflation risks and keeping the door open for further rate action.

“The recent monetary policy minutes, monetary policy press statement and governor statement for August and even earlier months reveal the conundrum of “chalk and cheese” in monetary policy.

"There were clear yet divergent signals from these 3 statements despite originating from the same institution/source,” Ghosh said while noting a ‘communication puzzle’ emerging from the RBI’s latest policy cycle.

The governor’s statement, by comparison, struck a calmer, more data-dependent note, giving relatively more weight to growth momentum and financial-sector conditions than to inflation risk.

To capture this gap, SBI built a tone index using the Governor's statement as a baseline of 1.

On that scale, the MPC minutes scored 1.76 in June 2026 and climbed to 1.82 in August, with any reading above 1 signalling greater hawkishness.

The widest gaps between the two showed up specifically in discussions of rates and policy stance, and in the treatment of inflation, the report said.

Market Uncertainty and Future Outlook

That split, according to the report, has left markets guessing whether to price in an October rate hike based on the minutes, or to take the Governor's more cautious tone as the real guide to the RBI's next move.

SBI Research said the window for a hike has technically opened but that the decision remains delicately poised, pointing to two broad sources of uncertainty.

The six-member monetary policy of the RBI decided to keep interest unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the fourth straight meeting, while maintaining the neutral stance.

External and Domestic Pressures

On the external front, the report flagged resilient but fragile US growth, buoyed by consumer spending and AI-related investment, but shadowed by a surprise contraction in non-farm payrolls and a national debt that has now crossed $40 trillion.

It noted that the US Treasury’s decision to at least double its bond buyback size has made a near-term Fed rate hike look unlikely, even as the move raises the prospect of the Fed eventually stepping in with more direct interventions of its own.

Domestically, the report pointed to an uneven and underwhelming monsoon as the bigger worry.

Despite an overall shortfall of only around 13 per cent, key foodgrain-producing states such as Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka are running large deficits, and forecaster Skymet has since cut its seasonal outlook and raised the probability of drought conditions.

Against this backdrop, the report argued that addressing rural distress, including through the VB-G RAM G employment guarantee scheme, which has so far seen a sharp fall in person-days generated compared with its predecessor, should take precedence over tightening monetary policy.

Pursuing an expansionary rural spending push alongside a rate hike, the report cautioned, would be difficult to reconcile.