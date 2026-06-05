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RBI Imposes Penalties On Canara Bank, Puran Associates For Regulatory Breaches

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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June 05, 2026 19:30 IST

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The Reserve Bank of India has levied significant penalties on Canara Bank and Puran Associates Pvt Ltd for critical non-compliance with KYC and asset classification regulations, underscoring its commitment to stringent financial oversight.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 41.8 lakh on Canara Bank for non-compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.
  • Canara Bank failed to upload KYC records to the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCR) and incorrectly classified certain accounts as inoperative.
  • Puran Associates Pvt Ltd also faced a penalty of Rs 3.1 lakh for non-compliance with RBI's asset classification directions.
  • The Reserve Bank clarified that these penalties address deficiencies in regulatory compliance and do not comment on the validity of transactions.

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 41.8 lakh on Canara Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions, including those related to Know Your Customer norms.

RBI's Regulatory Action Against Banks

After a supervisory evaluation (ISE 2025) of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2025, the RBI found that Canara Bank did not upload KYC records of certain customers onto Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCR) within the prescribed timeline. The bank also classified certain accounts as inoperative, despite the last customer-induced transaction being less than one year old in such accounts.

 

A penalty of Rs 3.1 lakh has also been imposed on Puran Associates Pvt Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions of the RBI directions on 'asset classification'.

In both cases, the RBI said penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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