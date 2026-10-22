RBI MPC: Rate cuts off the table as inflation concerns mount

he Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has decisively signalled that interest rate cuts are off the table for the foreseeable future, as mounting concerns over inflation, projected to hit 6 per cent, drive a shift towards calibrated tightening.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has signalled that rate cuts are off the table in the near term, with headline inflation projected to touch 6 per cent in the third quarter.

All six MPC members voted for a 25-basis point hike in the repo rate to 5.50 per cent, with the change in stance to 'calibrated tightening' indicating that future policy action could only be a rate hike or a pause.

While members agreed on the need for a rate hike, they differed on the extent to which inflation had become broad-based and persistent, with some flagging concerns about price pressures getting entrenched and the need for pre-emptive action.

Concerns were also raised about the risks of excessive tightening, with some members warning that rapid policy adjustments could constrain growth and weaken capital flows.

The MPC's next meeting is scheduled for December 2-4, by which time members will have more inflation readings to assess the impact of supply shocks on domestic prices.

With headline inflation projected to touch 6 per cent in the third quarter, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has signalled that rate cuts are off the table in the near term.

Minutes of its October 5-7 meeting, released on Wednesday, show members were increasingly concerned about inflation spreading beyond food and fuel.

Six per cent is the upper limit of the RBI’s tolerance band.

While all six members of the MPC voted for a 25-basis point (bps) hike in the repo rate to 5.50 per cent, Nagesh Kumar and Ram Singh opposed the shift in the monetary policy stance from neutral to calibrated tightening.

One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Shifting Policy Stance

The minutes show that the change in stance was intended to signal a shift in the policy outlook. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said it showed rate cuts were unlikely in the near term, leaving a rate hike or a pause as the possible next move.

The duration and extent of any tightening cycle would depend on underlying inflation, the spread of price pressures and second-round effects of the supply shock, he said.

"I feel it is appropriate to change the stance to calibrated tightening, essentially signalling that rate cuts are off the table in the near term and policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving circumstances and the outlook," said Malhotra.

The case for raising rates rested on a change in the inflation outlook.

Headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 4.8 per cent in August from 4.5 per cent in July, while core inflation increased to 4.2 per cent.

The MPC projected inflation at 5.2 per cent for 2026-27, with the third quarter expected to see it touch 6 per cent.

Divergent Views on Inflation

While members agreed on the need for a rate hike, they differed on the extent to which inflation had become broad-based and persistent.

Saugata Bhattacharya said price pressures were getting entrenched, pointing to wholesale input prices rising close to 9 per cent and the pass-through of higher costs to consumers.

He also questioned whether monetary conditions were too accommodative, arguing that current and projected real interest rates were not consistent with price stability.

"Too rapid a policy rate adjustment risks constricting growth and hence growth-led capital flows," said Bhattacharya.

Indranil Bhattacharyya called for the MPC to move away from a cautiousness bias and act pre-emptively. He cited sharp increases in weighted median and trimmed-mean inflation — both are core inflation measures — along with higher inflation expectations among urban and rural households.

"Inflation outlook merits greater attention, given supply side pressures from crude and food prices are unlikely to relent quickly," he said.

Singh also pointed to signs of inflation broadening, citing the RBI’s September household survey, which showed the median three-month-ahead inflation expectation rising to 9.9 per cent.

He warned that the real repo rate could turn negative under the projected inflation trajectory. However, he favoured gradual and moderate rate increases rather than keeping rates high for an extended period.

A tightening stance, he argued, could signal a prolonged rate-hike cycle and undermine the growth-supportive measures taken in recently.

Expectations of significant rate hikes could not only undermine demand in interest rate-sensitive sectors but also place a drag on recent momentum in private investment, Singh said.

Supply-Side Factors and Geopolitical Uncertainties

Kumar, however, maintained that inflation was largely driven by supply-side factors, with little evidence of overheating or a broad-based rise in prices.

He argued that the neutral stance remained appropriate amid geopolitical uncertainties.

"While inflation is driven largely by supply-side factors and does not show any signs of overheating of the economy nor of generalisation, it is important to manage inflationary expectations," Kumar said.

Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, who proposed the change in stance, said inflation was largely driven by external supply shocks and showed limited signs of becoming entrenched.

However, she argued that the MPC could not wait for definitive evidence of second-round effects, given the lag with which monetary policy affects prices.

Referring to the post-pandemic inflation-targeting period, she said the MPC had acted whenever inflation reached the tolerance limits, helping preserve the credibility of the framework.

She added that a further increase in the policy rate might be needed, depending on incoming data on inflation, its spread across the basket and second-round effects.

"At this point in time, inflation is mostly driven by external supply-side shocks, with insignificant signs of it becoming entrenched or impacting inflation expectations.

"Yet, with projections indicating the likelihood of headline inflation hitting the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent, one may not want to wait for more definitive evidence of generalisa," said Gupta.

Risks of Excessive Tightening

The minutes also reflect concerns about the risks of excessive tightening.

Saugata Bhattacharya said domestic financial conditions had already tightened significantly, reducing the need for large policy actions.

The pace of further rate increases would need to be calibrated carefully, he said, warning that rapid adjustments could constrain growth and weaken the growth-led capital flows that India relies on.

He also flagged vulnerabilities in India’s balance of payments amid tight global financial conditions, noting the importance of maintaining an interest-rate differential with G7 economies to attract debt flows.

Global uncertainties featured in the committee’s assessment, including renewed tensions in West Asia, volatile crude oil prices and the US Federal Fed’s 25-bps rate hike in September, amid elevated global bond yields.

The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for December 2-4.

By then, members will have two more inflation readings and a clearer assessment of how much of the supply shock is feeding through to domestic prices.