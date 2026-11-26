Of the RBI's total gold holdings of 880.52 tonnes, 740.13 tonnes were held in India at the end of September, up from 680.05 tonnes in March.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India brought 60.08 tonnes of gold back to the country in the six months to September, raising the share of its bullion reserves held domestically to about 84 per cent from 77.23 per cent at the end of March, according to its half-yearly report on the management of foreign exchange reserves.

Key Points The RBI brought 60.08 tonnes of gold back to India in the six months to September.

The share of gold reserves held domestically rose to about 84 per cent from 77.23 per cent in March.

India held 740.13 tonnes of the RBI's total 880.52 tonnes of gold at the end of September.

The value of gold reserves fell to $106.08 billion from $115.40 billion, reflecting lower international gold prices.

Securities accounted for 87.06 per cent of the RBI's foreign currency assets in September, up from 84.31 per cent in March.

The RBI reduced its exposure to deposits with other central banks and the BIS.

Almost all RBI reserve investments, barring specified exceptions, were highly liquid and could be converted into cash at short notice.

RBI Moves 60 Tonnes Of Gold

Of the RBI's total gold holdings of 880.52 tonnes, 740.13 tonnes were held in India at the end of September, up from 680.05 tonnes in March.

Gold held in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) fell correspondingly to 140.39 tonnes from 197.67 tonnes.

The central bank's overall gold holdings remained unchanged during the period.

The value of its gold reserves, however, declined to $106.08 billion at the end of September from $115.40 billion in March, reflecting lower international gold prices rather than any reduction in holdings.

Gold Holdings In India Rise

It also increased the share of securities in its foreign currency assets (FCA), while reducing its exposure to deposits with other central banks and the BIS.

Securities accounted for 87.06 per cent of FCA at the end of September, up from 84.31 per cent six months earlier.

Of the $608.26 billion in FCA at the end of September, $529.57 billion was invested in securities, $35.95 billion deposited with other central banks and the BIS, and $42.75 billion placed with overseas commercial banks.

At the end of March, the corresponding figures were $465.61 billion, $46.83 billion and $39.84 billion, respectively, of total FCA of $552.28 billion.

RBI's Gold Reserves Worth $106 Billion

As a result, the share of deposits with other central banks and the BIS fell to 5.91 per cent from 8.48 per cent.

The share of deposits with overseas commercial banks also edged down to 7.03 per cent from 7.21 per cent, despite an increase in their absolute value.

Securities Account For 87 per cent Of FCA

The RBI said its foreign currency assets were held in multi-asset portfolios in line with existing norms and international best practices.

A small portion of reserves was also managed by external asset managers to explore new strategies and products in reserve management and diversify the portfolio.

RBI Changes Foreign Reserve Strategy

On the credit quality of its investments, the central bank said its bonds and treasury bills represented obligations of highly rated sovereigns, central banks and supranational institutions.

Deposits were held with central banks, the BIS and highly creditworthy overseas commercial banks.

Almost all investments, except fixed deposits and funding provided under swaps to SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) central banks, were highly liquid and could be converted into cash at short notice through outright sales or repo markets, the report said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff