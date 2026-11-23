The Reserve Bank of India has announced a significant regulatory change, mandating that all securitisation activities in India transition to a dematerialised form by April 1, 2027, while firmly retaining the Rs 1 crore minimum ticket size to safeguard retail investors.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points All securitisation activities in India will be mandated to be in dematerialised form from April 1, 2027.

The RBI has maintained the minimum ticket size for securitisation transactions at Rs 1 crore, rejecting industry suggestions for a lower threshold.

The central bank's decision to retain the Rs 1 crore minimum ticket size aims to restrict participation from retail investors in both primary and secondary markets.

Securitisation notes with amortisation structures will be permitted to trade at amortised value even if their ticket size falls below Rs 1 crore.

The new directions also apply to securitisation notes issued prior to April 1, 2027.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that all securitisation activities will be in the dematerialised form from April 1 next year.

The central bank has retained the minimum ticket size for a securitisation transaction at Rs 1 crore in the amendments governing the securitisation guidelines, not accepting the industry's suggestions.

Transition Period for Dematerialisation

In the amended guidelines, the RBI said that it received industry feedback for a "reasonable additional transition period" to facilitate dematerialisation of existing Securitisation Notes and hence, the directions on issuance, holding and subsequent transfer of securitisation notes in dematerialised form will be effective from April 1, 2027.

Earlier, the RBI had proposed to make the demat mandate effective from October 1 this year.

The amended directions also require the originator to ensure the agreement with the special purpose entity (SPE) mandates the latter to arrange necessary compliance with the minimum ticket-size requirement with applicable entities such as the registrar, depository, and stock exchange.

Rules for Amortisation Structures and Retail Investors

Further, it stated that securitisation notes with amortisation structures shall be permitted to trade at amortised value if the ticket size falls below Rs 1 crore.

Regarding the Rs 1 crore threshold, the central bank received feedback that applying this ticket size to every subsequent transfer might impair secondary-market liquidity by preventing investors from selling smaller portions of their holdings. However, it has not accepted the feedback.

"The regulatory intent to prescribe minimum size for issuance of SNs (securitisation notes) was to restrict participation from retail investors both for primary and secondary market transactions," it said.

The central bank further said that the new directions released today also apply to transactions in securitisation notes issued prior to April 01, 2027.