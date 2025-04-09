HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » RBI lowers FY26 inflation projection to 4%

RBI lowers FY26 inflation projection to 4%

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 09, 2025 11:35 IST

x

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday lowered the inflation projection for the current fiscal to 4 per cent from 4.2 per cent earlier, taking into account good agricultural output and falling crude prices.

Inflation

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline retail inflation declined by a cumulative 1.6 percentage points during January-February 2025, from 5.2 per cent in December 2024 to a low of 3.6 per cent in February 2025.

 

On the back of a strong seasonal correction in vegetable prices this year, food inflation dropped to a 21-month low of 3.8 per cent in February.

Unveiling the first bi-monthly monetary policy of financial year 2025-25, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the outlook for food inflation has turned decisively positive.

There has been a substantial and broad-based seasonal correction in vegetable prices.

"On the inflation front, while the sharper-than-expected decline in food inflation has given us comfort and confidence, we remain vigilant to the possible risks from global uncertainties and weather disturbances," the governor said.

He further said the uncertainties on rabi crops have abated considerably and the second advance estimates point to a record wheat production and higher output of key pulses over the last year.

Along with robust kharif arrivals, this is expected to set the stage for a durable softening in food inflation, the governor said.

Sharp decline in inflation expectations for three months and one year ahead period would help anchor inflation expectations going ahead, the central bank said.

Furthermore, the fall in crude oil prices augurs well for the inflation outlook, said the Monetary Policy Statement, 2025-26 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

On the other hand, there are concerns on lingering global market uncertainties and recurrence of adverse weather-related supply disruptions pose upside risks to the inflation trajectory.

Taking all these factors into consideration, and assuming a normal monsoon, Malhotra said CPI inflation for the financial year 2025-26 is projected at 4 per cent, with Q1 at 3.6 per cent; Q2 at 3.9 per cent; Q3 at 3.8 per cent; and Q4 at 4.4 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced.

The government will release the retail inflation numbers next week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rs 23K crore electronics PLI scheme in 3 weeks: Govt
Rs 23K crore electronics PLI scheme in 3 weeks: Govt
'Investors: Stay Calm. Avoid Speculation'
'Investors: Stay Calm. Avoid Speculation'
'Not Time To Panic. It's Time To Buy'
'Not Time To Panic. It's Time To Buy'
'Not The Time To Pull Out Of Equities'
'Not The Time To Pull Out Of Equities'
India VIX Soars: Trouble Ahead?
India VIX Soars: Trouble Ahead?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 12 Recipes

webstory image 2

10 Magical Millet Recipes For Your Good Health

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz0:48

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year celebration bash0:15

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year...

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Famous Colosseum landmark in Rome2:32

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Famous Colosseum...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD