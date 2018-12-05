RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Last updated on: December 05, 2018 15:26 IST

RBI said inflation in the second half of the current fiscal is projected at 2.7-3.2 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday left the repo rate unchanged while maintaining the stance of 'calibrated tightening' of policy.

The key rate remains unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

This is for the second time in a row that the central bank did not tinker with the interest rate.

"The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee is consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/-2 per cent, while supporting growth," RBI said.

The central bank also retained the GDP growth projection for FY19 at 7.4 per cent. For the first half of 2019-20, the GDP growth has been projected at 7.5 per cent.

While the decision on keeping the policy rate unchanged was unanimous, Ravindra H Dholakia voted to change the stance to neutral.

Highlights of RBI monetary policy

RBI keeps key lending rate (repo) unchanged at 6.5%

Reverse repo rate stands at 6.25%, bank rate at 6.75%, CRR at 4%

Projects retail inflation to be between 2.7-3.2% in October-March

Retains GDP growth estimate at 7.4% for current fiscal

Projects April-September growth for 2019-20 at 7.5% with downside risks

Says time apposite to strengthen domestic macroeconomic fundamentals

Fiscal discipline critical to create space and crowd-in private investment

Lower rabi sowing may adversely affect agriculture, rural demand

Financial market volatility, slowing global demand and rising trade tensions pose negative risk to exports

Decline in crude oil prices is expected to boost growth prospects

Credit offtake strengthened even as global financial conditions tightened

Next meeting of the MPC from February 5-7.

