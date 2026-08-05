RBI keeps interest rates unchanged for 3rd time in a row

The Reserve Bank of India has kept key interest rates unchanged for the third time, maintaining the repo rate at 5.25 per cent, as it navigates global uncertainties like energy prices and the West Asia crisis, even as retail inflation remains above target and the Indian rupee weakens.

IMAGE: Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points RBI maintains repo rate at 5.25 per cent for the third consecutive time.

Decision influenced by uncertain energy prices and West Asia crisis supply disruptions.

Retail inflation (CPI) exceeded RBI's 4 per cent target, reaching 4.38 per cent in June.

RBI revised growth forecast to 6.7 per cent and inflation projection to 5 per cent.

Indian rupee depreciates, becoming one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies.

In an expected move, the Reserve Bank of India on August 5, Wednesday, kept key interest rates unchanged for the third time in a row as it weighed the impact of uncertain energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Announcing the third bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to retain short-term lending rate or repo rate at 5.25 per cent with a neutral stance.

The interest rate pause comes even as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline retail inflation has crossed the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent at 4.38 per cent in June.

However, RBI marginally raised the growth forecast to 6.7 per cent while lowering inflation projection to 5 per cent for the current fiscal.

Rupee's Performance Amid Global Headwinds

Additionally, the rupee has been depreciating continuously since the beginning of this year. The rupee has been hovering between 95 and 96 against the dollar.

Once considered among Asia's more stable currencies, the rupee has now become one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies this year, pressured by a mix of expensive oil, capital outflows, widening trade deficits and a surging US dollar.

It has depreciated about 7 per cent so far in 2026 and is down roughly 6 per cent since the outbreak of the Iran conflict in late February.