News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI holds repo rate at 6.5% for 7th consecutive time

RBI holds repo rate at 6.5% for 7th consecutive time

Source: PTI
April 05, 2024 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for the seventh time in a row and said that it remains vigilant towards upside risks to food inflation.

Shaktikanta Das

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

 

Announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

He said MPC will remain watchful of food inflation.

The six-member rate-setting panel by a majority vote of 5:1 favoured the status quo on interest rate, while maintaining focus on withdrawal of accommodative stance.

In February, the Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) stood at 5.1 per cent.

The government has mandated RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Drug Prices Won't Increase This Year
Why Drug Prices Won't Increase This Year
'Some Cooling-Off In Small Caps'
'Some Cooling-Off In Small Caps'
Rupee Rebound Expected in April-June
Rupee Rebound Expected in April-June
For What Duration Must I Invest?
For What Duration Must I Invest?
'Markets started building on NDA's win'
'Markets started building on NDA's win'
India's Kachchatheevu claim has no ground: SL minister
India's Kachchatheevu claim has no ground: SL minister
'Four women in their 60s followed me...'
'Four women in their 60s followed me...'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India's Startup Scorecard

India's Startup Scorecard

FDI Declines From Pandemic Highs

FDI Declines From Pandemic Highs

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances