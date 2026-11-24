RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has called on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to significantly bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure, commit to responsible and sustainable credit growth, and prioritise customer protection amidst a landscape of increasing digital threats and business expansion.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra urged NBFCs to strengthen cybersecurity, adopt responsible credit growth, and enhance customer protection.

Malhotra stressed the importance of quality customer service, effective grievance redressal, and fair recovery practices for NBFCs.

NBFCs were encouraged to use the Central KYC Records Registry for customer onboarding and updates.

The RBI also advised urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to improve governance, prudent lending, and cybersecurity, noting slower profitability growth.

The remarks follow an RBI advisory on November 16 focusing on API security and governance for financial institutions.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday urged non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to pursue responsible and sustainable credit growth, strengthen customer protection practices and bolster cybersecurity as they expand their businesses.

At a meeting with managing directors and chief executives of select NBFCs, housing finance companies (HFCs), microfinance institutions and government-owned NBFCs in Mumbai, Malhotra emphasised the need for lenders to put customers first.

He highlighted the importance of quality customer service, effective grievance redressal mechanisms and fair recovery practices, according to an RBI statement.

Enhancing Customer Experience and Cybersecurity

The Governor also encouraged NBFCs to use the Central KYC Records Registry for customer onboarding and ensure that customer records are updated in the registry to improve convenience.

Cybersecurity was another key focus of the meeting.

Malhotra urged lenders to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure and adopt a comprehensive, risk-based approach to managing cyber and information technology risks. He also stressed the need for boards and senior management to exercise appropriate oversight of these risks.

The remarks come against the backdrop of the central bank asking banks, small finance banks (SFBs) and NBFCs to strengthen controls around application programming interfaces (APIs), tighten safeguards for third-party systems and improve monitoring of fund transfers amid a rise in cyberattacks targeting financial institutions.

The RBI issued an advisory on November 16 focusing on API security and governance, particularly API-based fund transfers.

Sustainable Growth and Industry Feedback

Malhotra acknowledged the contribution of NBFCs and HFCs in supporting economic activity by widening access to credit, while emphasising that lending growth should remain responsible and sustainable.

Representatives of industry bodies Sa-Dhan, the Micro Finance Institutions Network (MFIN) and the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) also participated in the meeting. Participants shared feedback on policy and operational issues concerning the NBFC sector.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Governors Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta, S C Murmu and Rohit Jain, along with other senior RBI officials. The managing director and chief executive of the National Housing Bank was also present.

Focus on Urban Cooperative Banks

In another meeting, with chairpersons and managing directors and chief executives of select urban cooperative banks (UCBs) across different tiers, Governor Malhotra on Monday flagged slower growth in profitability among UCBs, despite an improvement in credit growth, and stressed the need for stronger governance, prudent lending and sustainable growth.

The Governor also emphasised that banks should lend prudently, taking into account borrowers’ repayment capacity, according to an RBI statement.

He underscored the importance of strengthening governance standards to support sustainable growth in the sector.

The Governor also welcomed positive feedback from participants on Mission SAKSHAM, the RBI’s ongoing training initiative for UCBs, and urged banks to make full use of the programme.

With cooperative banks increasingly adopting technology, Malhotra emphasised the need to put robust cybersecurity frameworks in place, noting that cyber risks affect banks of all sizes.

He also stressed the importance of customer-centricity and maintaining high standards in internal grievance redressal mechanisms.